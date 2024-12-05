Raiders Linked to Legendary Player as Potential Replacement for Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-10 this season and have already lost more games than they did last season. Head coach Antonio Pierce is only in his first year but he was a questionable hire to begin with.

Considering how poorly the team has played under him, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders let him go after the season. Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders is a rising star in coaching ranks after turning Colorado from one of the weakest teams in college football to a growing powerhouse.

Despite his success in the college ranks, there have been rumors he could make his way to the NFL. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is now reporting that the Raiders are seen as a possible destination for Sanders.

“One team comes up often when asking people around the league about a potential fit: the Las Vegas Raiders,” Fowler wrote in a Dec. 5 column.

Fellow NFL legend Tom Brady recently purchased a stake in the Raiders and Fowler believes that he could potentially play a role in convincing majority owner Mark Davis to make a move for Sanders.

“The belief among many in the league is that Tom Brady, now a minority owner of the Raiders, will have some level of influence over major decisions, and team owner Mark Davis will covet his knowledge and insight,” Fowler wrote. “If Brady is looking for a fellow GOAT, Sanders has a compelling case as the best cornerback in NFL history.

“This is a franchise that has cycled through six different coaches since 2014 and needs stability. There would also be an element of excitement for a market and a franchise associated with the kind of flash Coach Prime could provide.”

AFC Exec Things Deion Sanders Would Make Sense in Las Vegas

Sanders has proven that he can coach at the college level, but the NFL is a different beast entirely. While he had a long career as one of the best players ever, he has no coaching experience at the NFL level.

However, one AFC executive believes that the Raiders could be the one team to be willing to take such a big swing.

“If there’s one fit, it’s Vegas because of the culture there and the bright [Vegas] lights and Davis’ willingness to do something different,” the AFC executive told Fowler. “Not sure whether it would work, but it would be exciting.”

Could Shedeur Sanders Join Father With Raiders?

One aspect of wooing Sanders that might appeal to the Raiders is the fact that his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, will be entering the NFL Draft this year. According to Tankathon, the Raiders hold the No. 2 pick in the draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick right now but they don’t have a need at quarterback. The allure of being able to team up at the NFL level could be very strong for the Sanders family.

“This is where the Raiders’ intrigue deepens,” Fowler wrote. “Shedeur Sanders could be the first quarterback taken in the 2025 draft, which, in most years, would warrant the No. 1 overall pick. The 2-10 Raiders have steep competition to be the worst team in the league. They are projected to land the No. 3 pick by ESPN’s Football Power Index, with a 15.7% chance to pick No. 1.”