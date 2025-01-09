3 GM Candidates for Raiders After Tom Telesco Firing

When the Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce, it appeared that general manager Tom Telesco was safe. The team only hired him a year ago and he impressed with his first draft that landed the team superstar tight end Brock Bowers.

However, after a few days, the Raiders changed course and announced that they have fired Telesco. This move is a pretty major surprise as the team seemed to be behind Telesco.

He didn’t have much time to build the roster. Perhaps what sunk him was his decision to give a two-year, $25 million contract to quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was benched for poor play. This move could also have a lot to do with new part owner Tom Brady. He may not be buying into Telesco and wanted to bring in somebody else.

Regardless, the Raiders are going to need a new general manager to pair with a new head coach. We’ll break down three of the top candidates to replace Telesco.

Ed Dodds, Colts Assistant GM

The Raiders have come close to hiring Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds twice. In 2022, he was beaten out by Dave Ziegler and then last year, he was beaten out by Telesco.

However, the former Raiders scouting interm may finally get his chance. He’s been patient about taking a general manager job but clearly has an interest in the Raiders. The fact that they’ve turned him down twice could turn him off from the job.

At the very least, he should be brought back in for another interview so that he can discuss the job with Brady. He’s familiar with owner Mark Davis at this point but he’ll have to win over Brady if he wants the job. He’s been an assistant general manager for six seasons now so it could be time to finally make the job.

Ray Agnew, Lions Assistant GM

If the Raiders fired Telesco as a way to lure top coaching candidates who want to work with a general manager they know and trust, Ray Agnew has to be a person they’re hoping to speak with. Las Vegas is going to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson soon and he could be a packaged deal with Agnew.

Working with general manager Brad Holmes, Agnew has helped construct one of the NFL’s best rosters. He was also a first-round pick and Super Bowl champion as a player. He’s going to be a hot name this offseason and a Johnson-Agnew packaged deal could be very appealing for Las Vegas.

John Spytek, Buccaneers Assistant GM

John Spytek wasn’t the assistant general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Brady was still playing but he was their vice president of player personnel during the quarterback’s tenure. If Brady is calling the shots, he may want to bring in somebody he knows.

The Buccaneers run a very good operation and Spytek is going to get a lot of interviews for general manager jobs this offseason. He’d be a logical fit in Las Vegas, especially if they’re interested in hiring Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the head coach.