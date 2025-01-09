Rob Gronkowski Leaks Tom Brady’s Preference for Next Raiders Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are making some big changes this offseason with the firing of head coach Antonio Pierce. This move could show that new part owner Tom Brady is going to have a big say in what the franchise does going forward.

The Raiders have already started to reach out to candidates about the opening. So far, it’s a diverse list filled with defensive and offensive-minded coaches. Names like Robert Saleh, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn and Todd Monken are just some of the names linked to the job so far.

However, Brady might actually have a preference. According to Brady’s former teammate Rob Gronkowski, the former quarterback is going to prefer a coach with an offensive background.

“He loves defense and knows it wins championships,” Gronkowski said on the Jan. 8 episode of “Up & Adams.” “But with Tom being the greatest quarterback of all time, he wants someone who speaks his language—offense. He’d enjoy collaborating with a coach who aligns with his vision for what the offense needs to do.

“I think Tom will enjoy the process more being able to talk to an offensive-minded coach as well, to give his opinion on what the offense needs to do. … I feel like that he will be in the mix, and his paws, like you said, will be in it, and he’ll be given his two cents, and they’ll be listening to his two cents as well,” Gronk added.

Gronkowski and Brady are very close friends so if anybody is familiar with his thinking, it would be the former tight end. It’s still possible a defensive coach wows Brady enough to get an offer but for now, it sounds like it’s more likely the Raiders end up with an

offensive coach.

Who Would Be the Best Offensive Coach for the Job?

Out of all of the offensive coordinators getting interviewed for head coaching jobs this offseason, Johnson is the biggest name. He’s called plays for a top-five Detroit Lions offense the last three seasons and has a seemingly endless stream of creative plays.

He’s going to interview with the Raiders and he’s known to be selective so the fact that Las Vegas can get in the room with him is a good sign. If Johnson isn’t interested, Monken is a good candidate. The Baltimore Ravens offense has been one of the best in the NFL the last two seasons and he knows how to work with a quarterback, which is going to be important for whoever the next Raiders coach is.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Liam Coen isn’t getting as much hype but he’s done a fantastic job this season and could be one of the hottest coaching candidates next year if he doesn’t get hired this cycle.

No Mike Vrabel?

When Brady was approved as a Raiders part owner, many started linking former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to the franchise. However, there’s no word on if Las Vegas is even going to try and interview the coach.

That could be because he’s destined to take over the New England Patriots. Vrabel has a defensive background so Brady may not think he’s the right fit. He may also not like the idea of hiring a friend because if things get tough, it’s become much more difficult to make a move.