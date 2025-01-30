Rams QB Matthew Stafford Makes Decision With Significant Catch-22: Report

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is planning to play in 2025.

According to a new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford has relayed as much to the Rams. Whether or not Stafford will be playing in a Rams uniform next season remains unknown.

That is especially true with the significant caveat potentially attached to his decision, per Rapoport.

“My understanding is Matthew Stafford does in fact plan to play next season. This is essentially what he sort of communicated to the Rams. Wanted to take some time off and basically told them, ‘I feel good. I don’t see why I wouldn’t play. My understanding, again, he plans to play. Now, that is not exactly the whole story for the Rams,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on January 29.

“He’s due $27 million next year, not guaranteed, on this contract. I have a hard time imagining Matthew Stafford plays for that. The last year before training camp, also right at the buzzer, they got a deal done, and believe it ended up being a one-year, $40 million deal. I would imagine they would have to look at his contract again. But for Stafford, who is like a young 37, and, certainly, he’s still got the arm – one of the best arms in the NFL – him expected to be back is a very good sign for this Rams team that looks like it is really, really coming on.”

Stafford re-worked his four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, voiding his guaranteed money for 2025. Over The Cap projects the Rams have $38.2 million in space. Restructuring Stafford’s deal again would free up $12.9 million.

Rapoport first reported Stafford’s previous contract restructure in July 2024.

The Rams could get a headstart on their other offseason planning by getting a deal done sooner if at all.

Matthew Stafford ‘Biggest Domino’ as ‘Most Attractive QB’ Potentially Available

The next steps are key because Stafford would likely have plenty of suitors if the Rams decided to make him available. Timing would be key. The Rams would incur a $45.3 million dead cap charge while saving $4.3 million if they traded Stafford before June 1.

They could save $27 million with a $22.7 million dead hit if they trade him post-June 1.

“This feels like the biggest QB domino of the offseason,” the NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal posted in reaction to Rapoport’s report. “if Stafford is up for grabs he’s the most attractive QB available.”

A trade would make more sense than cutting Stafford. Doing the latter before June 1 would save the Rams $333,332 with a $49.3 million dead cap hit. Waiting would shift the deficit more toward the Rams’ favor.

They would still save $23.7 million with $26.7 million in dead money.

In addition to the extra savings, the Rams could also recoup some assets for their current franchise quarterback rather than lose money and see him sign with another team for free.

Since his contract is not expiring. He would not factor into the compensatory picks formula for the Rams. That is one part of the decision Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay face.

Rams Wanted Swift Decision From Matthew Stafford

While Stafford left the door open for retirement after the season, he also said that he felt he still had football life left. He said he would take some time before making his decision, something his wife, Kelly Stafford, also said was the case.

Snead, though, was thinking more pragmatically, noting that trading for Stafford initially threw off the Rams’ plans.

Snead also left the door open for Stafford to be traded this offseason.

“I think Matthew probably disturbed our rejuvenation period. Because I think we did play in the Divisional Round that year. And then maybe a week later is when it leaked that, ‘Hey, he would like to be traded,’ and the Lions were thinking of trading him. So we had to get back to work a little bit quicker than we wanted to,” Snead told reporters on January 24.

“On trades …, that’s one thing too. It’ll take someone calling or us reaching out if we want to do – that’s the things that’ll be determined down the road here.”

McVay was weary of another drawn-out process awaiting Stafford’s decision.

“We don’t want to have that go on again. That’s not something – I don’t think that’s good for anybody,” McVay told reporters on January 23. “A lot sooner than later … is an ideal scenario. And I think the appropriate thing is, let’s let the emotions settle. Matthew and I have obviously talked. He knows how important he is to me and to our football team. I thought it was a great dialogue.”