Matthew Stafford Sends Message on NFL Future After Rams’ Season Ends

Matthew Stafford completed 59.1% of his passes for 324 yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 interceptions in the Los Angeles Rams’ 28-22 NFC Divisional Playoff loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, it was not enough to overcome the two fumbles – one lost – and 5 sacks that he absorbed.

After the game, Stafford, 36, was asked about his future.

“Matthew Stafford did not want to talk definitively about the his future after this season so quickly after the loss,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue posted on X on January 19. “I asked Stafford if he believes he still has some football left in him, and with a half-grin he said, ‘sure feels like it.’”

Rams head coach Sean McVay commended the two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Stafford, for his effort in the contest.

Stafford still has two years remaining on his four-year, $160 million contract.

The Rams do not have a clear succession plan at QB, with only Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett on the roster behind Stafford, though that could change this offseason. They will have $46.6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, and the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Matthew Stafford Laments Bad Plays in Rams’ Loss to Eagles

Stafford’s lost fumble led directly to an Eagles field goal. But it followed Rams running back Kyren Williams’ fumble on the previous drive, which led to a touchdown run by Eagles star Saquon Barkley on their next possession.

“Obviously, there are plays we want back in the game. Anytime you lose, that’s the way it goes,” Stafford told reporters on January 19. “Even when you win, you want some plays back. There’s no different there. But, yeah, I was really proud of this group, really all season, in the way that we’ve battled, whether that was in-game or game-to-game or week-to-week. Whatever it was through this season. It wasn’t perfect by any means.

“This group really stuck together, played a total team effort every time we went out on the grass, and I feel like tonight was the same. Obviously, it’s disappointing to end it this way, but proud of the way we battled.”

The Rams had driven into scoring position with a chance to take a lead. Stafford was sacked on a third-and-2 and threw his fourth-down pass out of bounds, ending the Rams’ comeback attempt.

He also lamented that missed opportunity.

“I would have loved to have scored at the end,” Stafford said. “Obviously, felt like as an offense, we had them on the ropes. I bet they probably felt it too, and we were moving the rock really well the last two drives. And then, just a couple kind of unforced errors here and there, and got behind the sticks. And you do that against a team like that, with a defense like that, it’s going to be a difficult thing to overcome. But proud of the way, we fought. And sure wish we could have done a little bit there at the end to get it done.”

Matthew Stafford Succumbs to Ominous Trend

Stafford is now 1-9 when it rains or snows in a game. That may be the most dubious part about the loss, reinforcing a negative narrative about the Rams quarterback. It could be a factor for Stafford and the Rams moving forward.

He is also now 0-2 against the Eagles in those situations, losing to them while with the Detroit Lions in 2013.

The 5 sacks Stafford took tied a season-high that he has now hit three times. LA went 0-3 in those games, including their Week 12 loss to the Eagles.

The 2025 NFL offseason officially begins on March 12.