Matthew Stafford’s Wife Raises Eyebrows After Rams QB’s Comments

The Los Angeles Rams are waiting for quarterback Matthew Stafford’s decision about his playing future. Stafford told reporters he would take some time following the Rams’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoff.

He did hint at a return for 2025.

However, following recent remarks from his wife, Kelly, there is renewed speculation among fans about whether Stafford play in 2025.

“Aren’t enough words to express how proud I am. I joke about us being old and tired but honestly I could never get tired of watching you out there or watching our girls cheer for their daddy,” Kelly Stafford posted on Instagram on January 20. “I’m wondering if this is the end or not… guess we will find out.”

Kelly Stafford’s caption certainly garnered attention.

However, Matthew Stafford did not offer any further clues in his comments after the loss to the Eagles.

“I’ll talk about my present. Obviously, proud to be associated with this group – coaching staff, front office, group of players, training staff, equipment, guys – everybody, man. It was a hell of an effort all year to get to this point,” Stafford told reporters on January 19. “As far as my future goes, it’s 30 minutes after the last game. So I’ll take some time to think about it. But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.

“Got to where we wanted to be, had a chance for it, and didn’t get it done. But I love competing, I love being in those moments, I’m sure as hell not afraid of them, and competed my a** off. And it didn’t go the way I wanted to today. Next time I’m out there, we’ll line it up, let’s do it again.”

Sean McVay Sidesteps Question About Matthew Stafford’s Future

After the loss to the Eagles, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke glowingly about how Stafford played. The veteran completed 59.1% of his passes for 324 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he absorbed 5 sacks in the 28-22 defeat.

McVay would not address Stafford’s future.

“He led us. He put us in a position to be able to win that football game, and that’s who he is. And I’m not at all surprised, and we all had the expectation, with him leading the way, that we were going to win that game. And he did everything, and he did his part to put us in a position to be able to do that,” McVay told reporters on January 19.

“I’m not really interested in talking about anything as it relates to next year right now. I’m just appreciative of this team.”

As with most decisions, finance will most likely be a factor.

Matthew Stafford’s Contract Status Fueling Rams’ QB Speculation

Stafford is under contract through 2026 on a four-year, $160 million contract, so there are financial ramifications for the Rams baked into his decision.

This was always part of the plan when the two sides renegotiated his deal last offseason.

“Effectively, it’s a one-year, $40 million deal. He gave up his other 2025 guarantees,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported in July 2024. “Translation: Play this season and then all sides reassess.”

“If Stafford wants to keep playing and the Rams want him back, the likeliest scenario is they get a new contract done before March 15,” Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva wrote on January 20. “Stafford gives the Rams the best chance to win and with no succession plan in place, they’d be wise to bring him back for at least another year or two until they can find a younger replacement to eventually take the reins.”

DaSilva pointed to the $4 million roster bonus Stafford is due in March as a potential impetus for a decision.

Stetson Bennett, a fourth-round pick in 2023, is the only other QB under contract for 2025.