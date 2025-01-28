Dolphins Hire AFC Foe’s Former Assistant as Special Teams Coordinator: Report

Hi, Subscriber

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on January 28 that the Miami Dolphins hired Craig Aukerman as their special teams coordinator.

Aukerman last coached in 2023 for the Tennessee Titans. During that season, he served as assistant head coach and special teams coach.

He ran the Titans special teams during the six seasons Mike Vrabel was the team’s head coach. Aukerman was also on the Titans coaching staff in 2017.

Aukerman began his NFL coaching career in 2010. He’s coached NFL special teams units in some capacity for 13 seasons.

He will replace Crossman, who the Dolphins fired on January 10 after three seasons.

Prior to 2010, Aukerman coached a few different position groups at the college level. In his last college position, he coached linebackers at Kent State in 2009.

During his first NFL season, Aukerman served as a defensive assistant with the Denver Broncos. But since then, he’s primarily focused on special teams in the NFL.

Aukerman joined the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff in 2011. He served as the organization’s assistant special teams coach. In 2014, he left to become defensive quality control coach and the assistant special teams coach for the then San Diego Chargers.

He became the team’s primary special teams coach in 2016.

Aukerman coached under Mike Malarkey twice. The first time was when Malarkey was the Jaguars head coach in 2012. He joined the Titans coaching staff under Malarkey in 2017.

The Titans parted with Malarkey after the 2017 campaign. But Aukerman received a promotion from assistant special teams coach to special teams coach in Vrabel’s first season.

From 2017-21, Aukerman was part of a Titans organization that posted a winning record every season.

