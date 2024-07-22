Dolphins Look Into Bringing Back $65 Million Edge Rusher

The Miami Dolphins are working quickly to fill the void left by Shaquil Barrett’s abrupt retirement, holding a workout with a pair of veteran edge rushers including one very familiar face.

NFL insider Cameron Wolfe reported on July 21 that the Dolphins were planning a workout with free agent edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah on Monday, a player who could potentially make up some of the lost pass-rush production. The 30-year-old Ogbah spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins before being released in February in a cap-saving move.

“Ogbah could fill much-needed pass rush void after Shaq Barrett retirement,” Wolfe wrote. “He was productive in limited 2023 Dolphins role (5.5 sacks in 25% of snaps). Could do more under new DC Anthony Weaver.”

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported that the Dolphins are casting a wide net, also bringing in edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue for a workout on Monday.

Dolphins looking for reinforcements on the Edge, will workout Emmanuel Ogbah & Yannick Ngakoue today. Let’s hope they get something done with at least one of them. ‼️✍️ pic.twitter.com/lP2wiExKuO — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) July 22, 2024

Dolphins May Need Immediate Help

While Ogbah or Ngakoue could provide some long-term help for the Dolphins after Barrett’s retirement this weekend, the team could also use some more immediate help on defense. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team placed linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the active/physically unable to perform list as they continue to rehab from injuries.

Ogbah had signed a four-year, $65-million contract with the Dolphins in 2022, but SI.com’s Alain Poupart noted that his salary made him a prime cut candidate earlier this year.

“The move was considered a borderline slam dunk heading into the offseason because Ogbah’s contract didn’t have any guaranteed money left and the Dolphins will save $13.7 million of cap space with $4 million of dead money as the result of what’s left of his signing bonus,” Poupart reported.

Ogbah brought a strong presence to the Dolphins defensive line, making 5.5 sacks and an interception last season despite only playing in 25 percent of the defensive snaps.

Ngakoue is coming off a season where he made 4.0 sacks and 29 total tackles as a member of the Chicago Bears.

Unexpected Loss for the Dolphins

After losing some key players to free agency, the Dolphins looked to boost their defense by signing the Pro Bowler Barrett. But the 31-year-old abruptly announced this weekend that he was retiring from the NFL.

In a message posted to his Instagram page, Barrett wrote that he was ready to step away from football and spend more time with his family.

“It’s time for me to hang it up. It’s been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years,” Barrett wrote. “I’m ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids … [I know] to some it’ll be a surprise, but I’ve been thinking about this for a while, and the decision has never been more clear [than] it is now.”

Barrett’s retirement came as a surprise even to some close to him. The Palm Beach Post’s Schad reported that even his agent didn’t have forewarning.

“Rosenhaus … said on WSVN late Sunday night he was surprised to learn Barrett was retiring on the eve of training camp,” Schad reported.