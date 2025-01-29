Dolphins Predicted to Replace S Jevon Holland With ‘Versatile’ National Champion

The Miami Dolphins could lose one of their top defensive backs in safety Jevon Holland this offseason. Holland’s rookie contract has expired, so he’s set to reach NFL free agency in March.

But Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick predicted the Dolphins to replace Holland in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

In his latest NFL mock draft on January 27, Chadwick projected the Dolphins to select Georgia safety Malaki Starks at No. 13 overall.

“Jevon Holland is one of PFF’s top upcoming free agents and is projected to receive a contract that earns him nearly $20 million per year,” Chadwick wrote. “Instead of paying top dollar to him, the Dolphins find a much cheaper yet still fantastic replacement in Starks here.

“He is currently a top-10 prospect on PFF’s big board and earned a career 87.5 PFF grade in college.”

Starks started three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, the first of which was the second of the team’s consecutive national championships. As a sophomore in 2023, Starks earned All-American honors.

In 43 career games, he posted 197 combined tackles, including six tackles for loss, 17 pass defenses and six interceptions.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein hyped Starks’ versatile due to his size, athleticism, speed and ball skills.

What the Dolphins Could Lose With Jevon Holland Departure?

There’s no debate that Holland is about to be one of the best players available in free agency this offseason. PFF has Holland ranked as the third-best pending free agent.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen rated Holland outside the top 10 at No. 11 on his best free agent rankings. But USA Today’s Tyler Dragon shared PFF’s admiration for the Dolphins safety, rating him No. 4 on his free agency list.

“Holland has a lot of range as a safety and is an anchor in the defensive backfield. He had somewhat of a down year in 2024 but many players wearing a Dolphins uniform did,” Dragon wrote. “The safety has 301 tackles, 25 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and five interceptions in 60 career regular-season games.”

Even after a “down” season, Holland is likely to demand a significant pay raise on his second contract. The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad wrote on January 16 that he could make around $18 million on an average annual basis with his next deal.

The Dolphins possess one of the worst salary cap situations in the NFL. According to Spotrac, they are more than $14 million above the cap as of January 29. Only three teams are in a bigger hole with respect to the salary cap to begin this offseason.

Miami is going to have to release players just to have room to sign their rookie draft class. Both Holland and the Dolphins left open the possibility of the safety returning. But because of financials, it’s hard to envision Holland back in Miami.

How Georgia’s Malaki Starks Potentially Fits With Dolphins

Without Holland, the Dolphins will have to find a replacement. They won’t be able to find a comparable safety on the free agent market that’s any cheaper. So, Miami’s next top safety will likely have to come from the draft.

The Dolphins landed Holland in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Chadwick sees Miami replacing him with an even higher pick.

Holland mostly played free safety last season, but he also lined up in a variety of places. Starks has the same ability to play in multiple spots on the field.

“Three-year starter with reams of high-leverage games on his résumé,” wrote Zierlein. “Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep.

“He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling.”

Bleacher Report’s Cory Giddings compared Starks with Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III. Giddings also lauded Starks for his potential to make “an immediate impact” in the NFL.

“His combination of athleticism, ball skills, and physicality make him a versatile safety capable of excelling in both coverage and run support,” Giddings wrote. “While he may need to refine his technique against faster receivers, Starks’ overall skill set and football IQ give him a high ceiling as a defensive playmaker.

“With the ability to contribute from day one, Starks is poised to become a key player in any NFL secondary, offering the potential to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber safety.”