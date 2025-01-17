Hi, Subscriber

NFL Makes Historic 2025 Dolphins Announcement

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Dolphins Mike McDaniel
Getty
The NFL announced on January 17 that head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins will host a 2025 regular season game in Madrid, Spain.

The Miami Dolphins will aim to end their quarter-of-a-century drought in playoff wins next season. But whether they do or not, the Dolphins will make history in 2025.

On January 17, the NFL announced Miami will be the host team in the league’s first-ever regular season game in Spain.

The Dolphins will play in Madrid at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium, which is home to the Spanish soccer team Real Madrid C.F.

“We are thrilled to play the NFL’s inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike.

“With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond.”

The event will be the Dolphins’ seventh contest in the NFL’s International Series. Miami is 1-5 in its previous six international games.

The Dolphins last played outside the United States against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 season. The Dolphins were the road team versus the Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Dolphins Set to ‘Host’ Game in Madrid

Set to play in Madrid as the “home” team, the Dolphins will play one fewer game at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025. But the good news is they will still have as many contests at Hard Rock Stadium as they will at away stadiums.

Miami, along with the rest of the AFC, is set to have nine home games for the 2025 season.

The NFL releases its upcoming season’s schedule sometime in May after the draft. The Dolphins won’t know more about their trip to Spain until then although the league usually releases its International schedule prior to the full season’s slate.

But Miami’s home opponents for 2025 are set. In theory, the Dolphins could host any of those nine opponents in Madrid.

Those nine teams are the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

Traditionally, the NFL doesn’t host division games in the International Series. In all likelihood, the Dolphins will host one of the other six teams.

However, the league will occasional schedule a division matchup in the International Series. During 2015, the Dolphins faced the Jets in London.

Dolphins History in NFL’s International Series

Other than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have played in London every season since 2013 (except 2020 due to COVID), no team has had more International games than Miami. In fact, the Dolphins hosted the first International Series game at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

Miami captured its lone victory of the International Series against the then Oakland Raiders in 2014. But the Dolphins began a losing streak in the series the following year against the Jets. They then lost in overseas matchups to the Saints in 2017, Jaguars in 2021 and Chiefs in 2023.

Although it’s only one game, Miami’s success in 2025 could largely depend on how the team navigates its trip to Madrid. NFL teams typically have their bye week following the European game. If that’s the case for the Dolphins next fall, they will not only be spending their bye week resting from football injuries but potential jet lag.

The Dolphins may need to better take advantage of the eight games they have at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025. That’s because many of the division and AFC rivals competing for the same playoff spots as Miami will have more games in their traditional home stadium.

The Dolphins posted a 5-3 record at home in 2024. They lost to two non-playoff teams — the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

Miami would also help its 2025 cause if the team ended a 4-game losing streak in the International Series.

The Dolphins have gone 1-4 in London and 0-1 in Germany. They acted as the home team in three of those games.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Miami Dolphins Players

De'Von Achane's headshot D. Achane
Terron Armstead's headshot T. Armstead
Jake Bailey's headshot J. Bailey
Quinton Bell's headshot Q. Bell
Braxton Berrios's headshot B. Berrios
Tarik Black's headshot T. Black
Ethan Bonner's headshot E. Bonner
Tyus Bowser's headshot T. Bowser
Will Bradley-King's headshot W. Bradley-King
Aaron Brewer's headshot A. Brewer
Jordyn Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Cam Brown's headshot C. Brown
Calais Campbell's headshot C. Campbell
Elijah Campbell's headshot E. Campbell
Jackson Carman's headshot J. Carman
Bradley Chubb's headshot B. Chubb
Jordan Colbert's headshot J. Colbert
Tanner Conner's headshot T. Conner
River Cracraft's headshot R. Cracraft
Braeden Daniels's headshot B. Daniels
Matt Dickerson's headshot M. Dickerson
Tyrel Dodson's headshot T. Dodson
Grant DuBose's headshot G. DuBose
Storm Duck's headshot S. Duck
Liam Eichenberg's headshot L. Eichenberg
Dee Eskridge's headshot D. Eskridge
Erik Ezukanma's headshot E. Ezukanma
Neil Farrell's headshot N. Farrell
Blake Ferguson's headshot B. Ferguson
Kendall Fuller's headshot K. Fuller
Cameron Goode's headshot C. Goode
Da'Shawn Hand's headshot D. Hand
Ryan Hayes's headshot R. Hayes
Julian Hill's headshot J. Hill
Tyreek Hill's headshot T. Hill
Chasen Hines's headshot C. Hines
Jevon Holland's headshot J. Holland
Tyler Huntley's headshot T. Huntley
Alec Ingold's headshot A. Ingold
Dequan Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Austin Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Isaiah Johnson's headshot I. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Benito Jones's headshot B. Jones
Mohamed Kamara's headshot M. Kamara
Kader Kohou's headshot K. Kohou
Kendall Lamm's headshot K. Lamm
Jason Maitre's headshot J. Maitre
Bayron Matos's headshot B. Matos
Derrick McLendon's headshot D. McLendon
Patrick McMorris's headshot P. McMorris
Jake McQuaide's headshot J. McQuaide
Andrew Meyer's headshot A. Meyer
Raheem Mostert's headshot R. Mostert
Grayson Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Siran Neal's headshot S. Neal
Emmanuel Ogbah's headshot E. Ogbah
Patrick Paul's headshot P. Paul
Jaelan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Jordan Poyer's headshot J. Poyer
Jalen Ramsey's headshot J. Ramsey
Duke Riley's headshot D. Riley
Chop Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Hayden Rucci's headshot H. Rucci
Jason Sanders's headshot J. Sanders
Anthony Schwartz's headshot A. Schwartz
Zach Sieler's headshot Z. Sieler
Jonnu Smith's headshot J. Smith
Cam Smith's headshot C. Smith
Kion Smith's headshot K. Smith
Durham Smythe's headshot D. Smythe
Jack Stoll's headshot J. Stoll
Tua Tagovailoa's headshot T. Tagovailoa
Channing Tindall's headshot C. Tindall
Jaylen Waddle's headshot J. Waddle
Anthony Walker's headshot A. Walker
Tahj Washington's headshot T. Washington
Malik Washington's headshot M. Washington
Jeff Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Jaylen Wright's headshot J. Wright
Isaiah Wynn's headshot I. Wynn

Comments

NFL Makes Historic 2025 Dolphins Announcement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x