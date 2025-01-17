NFL Makes Historic 2025 Dolphins Announcement

The Miami Dolphins will aim to end their quarter-of-a-century drought in playoff wins next season. But whether they do or not, the Dolphins will make history in 2025.

On January 17, the NFL announced Miami will be the host team in the league’s first-ever regular season game in Spain.

The Dolphins will play in Madrid at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium, which is home to the Spanish soccer team Real Madrid C.F.

“We are thrilled to play the NFL’s inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike.

“With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond.”

The event will be the Dolphins’ seventh contest in the NFL’s International Series. Miami is 1-5 in its previous six international games.

The Dolphins last played outside the United States against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 season. The Dolphins were the road team versus the Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Dolphins Set to ‘Host’ Game in Madrid

Set to play in Madrid as the “home” team, the Dolphins will play one fewer game at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025. But the good news is they will still have as many contests at Hard Rock Stadium as they will at away stadiums.

Miami, along with the rest of the AFC, is set to have nine home games for the 2025 season.

The NFL releases its upcoming season’s schedule sometime in May after the draft. The Dolphins won’t know more about their trip to Spain until then although the league usually releases its International schedule prior to the full season’s slate.

But Miami’s home opponents for 2025 are set. In theory, the Dolphins could host any of those nine opponents in Madrid.

Those nine teams are the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

Traditionally, the NFL doesn’t host division games in the International Series. In all likelihood, the Dolphins will host one of the other six teams.

However, the league will occasional schedule a division matchup in the International Series. During 2015, the Dolphins faced the Jets in London.

Dolphins History in NFL’s International Series

Other than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have played in London every season since 2013 (except 2020 due to COVID), no team has had more International games than Miami. In fact, the Dolphins hosted the first International Series game at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

Miami captured its lone victory of the International Series against the then Oakland Raiders in 2014. But the Dolphins began a losing streak in the series the following year against the Jets. They then lost in overseas matchups to the Saints in 2017, Jaguars in 2021 and Chiefs in 2023.

Although it’s only one game, Miami’s success in 2025 could largely depend on how the team navigates its trip to Madrid. NFL teams typically have their bye week following the European game. If that’s the case for the Dolphins next fall, they will not only be spending their bye week resting from football injuries but potential jet lag.

The Dolphins may need to better take advantage of the eight games they have at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025. That’s because many of the division and AFC rivals competing for the same playoff spots as Miami will have more games in their traditional home stadium.

The Dolphins posted a 5-3 record at home in 2024. They lost to two non-playoff teams — the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

Miami would also help its 2025 cause if the team ended a 4-game losing streak in the International Series.

The Dolphins have gone 1-4 in London and 0-1 in Germany. They acted as the home team in three of those games.