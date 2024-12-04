Jets Interim HC Sends Clear Message to Sauce Gardner on Dolphins Clash

New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich stated the Miami Dolphins are not the opponent for cornerback Sauce Gardner to play against if he's not healthy.

It’s difficult to defend Miami Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in just about any situation. It’s even more challenging for a cornerback not 100% healthy, which is the situation New York Jets star Sauce Gardner finds himself in entering Week 14.

But Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich tried to simplify the situation, issuing a message to Gardner through the media on the Dolphins showdown. That message was playing less than 100% as a cornerback against the Dolphins is not a good idea.

“He plays the position and we’re playing an opponent that you cannot play with a poor hamstring, in my opinion,” Ulbrich told reporters, via SNY.

“So, we’ll see how it goes. If he’s feeling good and he’s ready to rock and roll, then we’ll let him play. If not, this is not a game we want him at half-speed.”

Ulbrich added that the team is still assessing the severity of Gardner’s hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old exited Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks because of a hamstring issue. Although the assessment of Gardner’s health is ongoing, he already underwent an MRI.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Could Miss Week 14 Matchup

With the long layoff since Miami’s most recent defeat and a lot of negativity around the team in the media, it was probably a breath of fresh air for a lot of Dolphins fans to hear such complimentary words on Miami’s offense.

Granted, playing cornerback with a hurt hamstring in the NFL is difficult against any team. But Ulbrich’s message to Gardner seemed to suggest the Dolphins are a much more difficult challenge because of their speedy receivers.

Hill and Waddle are arguably the fastest receiver duo in the league. Last season, both wideouts averaged more than 14 yards per reception.

This season, those averages are down in large part because quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed four games. But both Hill and Waddle are on pace for at least 850 receiving yards in 2024.

Tight end Jonnu Smith is also experiencing a career year. He leads the Dolphins with 58 catches and is tied for second with 4 receiving touchdowns.

Gardner has made first-team All-Pro in each of his first two NFL seasons. According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, he’s not playing as well this season. But PFF still has Gardner ranked as a top 8 player among cornerbacks who have played at least 80% of his team’s defensive snaps this season.

Even at less than 100%, Gardner is probably better than a lot of starting NFL cornerbacks. But it’s not the matchup to test that, according to Ulbrich.

Dolphins Aiming to Continue Dominance vs. Jets

Even with Gardner on the field, the Dolphins have experienced a lot of success versus the Jets recently. Miami is 3-1 versus New York since Gardner came into the league.

The Dolphins are 11-2 against the Jets over the last 13 matchups in the rivalry. The Jets haven’t won in Miami since 2015.

On paper, the Jets will have a much better chance to turn the tide in the rivalry if Gardner plays. But it sounds like he won’t unless he can prove he won’t be a liability against the Dolphins speedy receivers.

Last season, Hill and Waddle combined for 25 catches, 358 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in two games versus the Jets. Hill also missed one of those two matchups.