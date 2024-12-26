Dolphins Make Final Decision on Former All-Pro Edge Rusher Shaq Barrett

Veteran edge rusher Shaq Barrett could still play during the 2024 season. But it won’t be for the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on December 26 that the Dolphins will waive Barrett from their Reserve/Retired list. Barrett will be eligible to play for another team if he clears waivers.

“We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL,” Barrett’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said in a statement, via Schefter’s X (formerly Twitter) account. “Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent, so he can play again this season.

“He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”

Barrett hasn’t played since the 2023-24 postseason. He signed a free agent contract with the Dolphins in March but then elected to retire from the NFL in July.

He applied for his reinstatement to the league in November.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on November 26 that Barrett ending his retirement surprised him. At that time, Miami’s plans with Barrett were unclear.

His December 26 release, though, means he will never play in a game for the Dolphins.

Shaq Barrett Could Play for Another Team in 2024

Schefter explained on X that if Barrett goes unclaimed on waivers, then he will be eligible to play this season for any team. However, Schefter added Barrett will be ineligible to return if another team claims him on waivers.

It’s unlikely that will happen. But the possibility exists. An NFL team on its way to the postseason could claim Barrett to prevent another playoff team from adding the veteran to its roster.

Barrett made second-team All-Pro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019. He reached double-digit sacks with 10 in 2021 as well.

The 32-year-old earned Pro Bowl nominations in both of those seasons.

Barrett started his career with the Denver Broncos. But he broke out with his second-team All-Pro season during his first year with the Buccaneers.

In 131 NFL games, he has posted 59 sacks, 73 tackles for loss and 125 quarterback hits.