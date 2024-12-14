Social Media Reacts to Dolphins Waiving QB Skylar Thompson in Slew of Moves

The Miami Dolphins waived quarterback Skylar Thompson on December 14.

“Skylar Thompson is out of my life,” wrote one fan as a caption to a Roy Williams/North Carolina basketball locker room celebration GIF.

“Dolphins fans seeing Skylar Thompson is waived,” another Miami fan wrote to a GIF of a giant mob throwing things in the air as a celebration.

Releasing Thompson was one of several moves the Dolphins announced on December 14. The team released Thompson to sign defensive tackle Matt Dickerson from the practice squad to the active roster and activate wide receiver Grant DuBose from injured reserve.

Furthermore, the Dolphins elevated tackle Ryan Hayes and long snapper Zach Triner from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 15.

Thompson went 1-2 over three seasons as a starter for Miami. This season, he lost his only start and completed 21 of 33 passes while averaging 5.7 yards per attempt in three appearances.

Thompson also started the Dolphins’ AFC wild card game following the 2022 season.

Other fans also reacted positively to Miami releasing Thompson.

“Skylar Thompson off my football team,” wrote a Dolphins fan to a caption of LeBron James smiling with his head pointed to the sky.

“An embarrassing amount of real people truly believes Skylar Thompson was better than Tua,” wrote another account. “Honestly blows my mind how Tua haters can be so obscenely wrong yet still continue to spew their opinion like it’s godsend.

“The level of narcissism that takes is hard to fathom.”

The Dolphins drafted Thompson is the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. While he made the NFL roster out of training camp during his rookie season, the Dolphins weren’t expecting him to play a factor as a rookie. Tua Tagovailoa was firmly cemented as Miami’s starter, and the Dolphins also had veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater.

But injuries to both quarterbacks vaulted Thompson into the starting lineup twice in 2022. He then started Miami’s first postseason game in six years.

Thompson significantly struggled in that game, though, completing just 40% of his passes for 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. He averaged 4.9 yards per pass.

He didn’t play at all last season. This past offseason, the Dolphins signed Tyler Huntley to compete with Thompson for backup repetitions behind Tagovailoa.

Without Thompson, Huntley will be Miami’s only backup quarterback for Week 15.

Bradley Chubb Still Waiting to Make Return

DuBose wasn’t the only candidate to be activated from injured reserve for the Dolphins this week. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, linebacker Cameron Goode and long snapper Blake Ferguson were pushing to be back from injured reserve starting in Week 15.

But after the team’s series of moves didn’t include activating any of those players, they will wait at least one more week to return.

Chubb’s return will be a significant boost for the Dolphins defense if he gets back on the field this year. He posted a career-best 11 sacks and league-high 6 forced fumbles in 16 games last season.

The Dolphins entered Week 15 tied for the second-fewest sacks in the league during 2024 with 24. Only the Atlanta Falcons have fewer.

Miami also came into Week 15 two games out of the final AFC playoff spot. The Dolphins may have to win each of their last four games to make the postseason.