Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: Dolphins QB Down After Hit to the Head Against Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hurt in Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, going down after a hard hit to the head and being walked off the field by the team’s medical staff.

Tagovailoa was hurt during a third-quarter run with the Dolphins in the red zone, colliding hard with Bills safety Damar Hamlin after scrambling for a first down.

ESPN reported that Tagovailoa was confirmed to have suffered a concussion, raising fears for a quarterback with a history of head injuries.

Fans, Players Send Prayers to Tua Tagovailoa

As Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells noted, Tagovailoa has suffered other head injuries in the past.

“Tagovailoa suffered two diagnosed concussions throughout the 2022 season that kept him out of action for four games,” Wells wrote. “One of his concussions occurred in a Week 16 loss against the Green Bay Packers, but he played the entire game and it wasn’t revealed until the next day he was in concussion protocol.”

Wells added that Tagovailoa even underwent special training with a goal of better protecting against head injuries.

“In an attempt to protect himself from head injuries next season, Tagovailoa said he started incorporating jiu-jitsu into his training regimen during the offseason because it teaches him ‘how to fall and try to react throughout those positions that I’m getting thrown around in,’ ” Wells wrote.

Tua Tagovailoa Struggled Before Injury

Prior to his injury, Tagovailoa completed 17-of-25 passes for 145 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The last interception came in the third quarter with the Dolphins trailing 24-10 and looking for a spark. After being pressured by Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa, Tagovailoa lofted the ball toward the sideline where it was picked off by Bills cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram and returned for a touchdown.