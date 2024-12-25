Vikings Sign $4 Million Former 3rd-Round Pick in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for the postseason, with seeding and the NFC North crown the only stakes remaining in the regular season, and they have added former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas to the roster to bolster their group.

The Vikings announced the move on December 24, making them Thomas’ third team since December 17, when the 49ers waived him.

He was initially claimed by the Indianapolis Colts but was waived after failing his physical.

“Ambry Thomas hasn’t played at all this year due to injury but he was pretty decent in 2023 as a 2nd year corner,” The Blue Stable’s Landon Oliver posted on X on December 18. “Was PFF’s 33rd overall graded CB in 2023 above names like L’Jarius Sneed, Jaire Alexander, and Denzel Ward. Injuries have plagued his career early on but there is talent.”

A third-round pick by the 49ers in 2021, Ambry has 79 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovery in his career.

Thomas was teammates with standout Vikings safety Josh Metellus in college at Michigan.

Mixed Messages on Ambry Thomas’ Health

The Colts claimed Thomas one day after the 49ers waived him. They too waived him, this time with a failed physical, one day later.

“The Colts failed former 49ers CB Ambry Thomas on his physical today, one day after claiming him on waivers, saying his previous forearm injury isn’t completely healed,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on December 19. “The 49ers cleared him over a month ago.”

However, Schefter reports Thomas’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is healthy.

“Ambry feels good and is ready to play,” Rosenhaus, per Schefter. “My prediction is he will pass his next physical.”

Thomas has started 11 of the 42 games he has played in during his career. He allowed 62.5% completion on throws in his coverage as a rookie, per Pro Football Reference. But Thomas allowed 83.3% and 70.2% completion in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $4.4 million contract.

Vikings Take Flier on Former 49ers Draft Pick

Thomas turned 25 years old in September, giving the Vikings a touch of youth in what is a veteran-laden cornerback room. Two of their top three corners – Stephon Gilmore and Shaquille Griffin – will be 30 or older when next season starts. All three players are free agents.

Byron Murphy is 26 years old, but he could be pricey in free agency.

Dwight McGlothern turns 23 in February. But he is an undrafted rookie free agent, and the Vikings’ other young players from the start of the season are either gone or not contributing.

Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL before training camp. He is on injured reserve with Najee Thompson. Rookie fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash in July. The Vikings traded Andrew Booth (Dallas Cowboys) and waived Akayleb Evans (Carolina Panthers).

Thomas joins ex-Cowboys Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright on the Vikings’ practice squad.

Thomas may not see the field for the Vikings with two games in the regular season leaving him little time to learn the playbook.

But getting him into the building early gives the Vikings a head start on scouting him and seeing where his health is. It is also additional insurance at a position they have already had to scour the free agent market, namely for Fabian Moreau, in light of their injuries.