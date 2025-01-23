Vikings’ Aaron Jones Given Eyebrow-Raising Best Fit In Projected Free Agency Exit

Whilst the majority of Minnesota Vikings talk has focused, understandably so, on the quarterback dilemma facing the team, there is another key position group that has major question marks heading into 2025.

The running back room.

There are reports that the Vikings may not look to bring back either starter, Aaron Jones or backup, Cam Akers; whilst the team is reportedly not thrilled with third choice, Ty Chandler, whose rookie contract expires at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

After being released by the Packers in the wake of the Josh Jacobs signing, Aaron Jones came into Minnesota and had an excellent year, managing 1,138 yards rushing – a career high – alongside 5 touchdowns.

However, with numerous players to potentially pay, including corners, Stephon Gilmore and Byron Murphy; guard, Dalton Risner; and defensive lineman, Jonathan Bullard, the Vikings may not want to give Jones the big bucks that could be spent elsewhere.

Especially if they do end up re-signing QB, Sam Darnold, on the franchise tag of $40 million + per year.

Aaron Jones Could Be On The Move In 2025

So, with Jones potentially set to depart the midwest and test the waters of free agency, there are numerous teams that, in theory make a lot of sense as free agency landing spots.

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to get their running game going this season after the departure of feature back, Tony Pollard, in 2024. But with their cash-strapped situation already, projected to have only around $7 million in cap space in 2025, one would imagine that paying big money to a 30 year old RB may not be high on their list.

The Los Angeles Chargers, where new head coach, Jim Harbaugh engineered a rapid turnaround in 2024, and is looking to expand the running game beyond the injury-prone JK Dobbins and underperforming Gus Edwards, could be a strong option. But Harbaugh may prefer to look at the draft and younger, cheaper options to bolster the run game.

One name that perhaps would not automatically come to mind, however is the Las Vegas Raiders.

Are The Las Vegas Raiders The Best Fit For Aaron Jones?

Despite having one of the worst rushing attacks in the league last year, with Zamir White proving unable to capitalize on his promising late season form in 2023, and having the second most amount of projected cap space in 2025 at $95 million; for a rebuilding team like the Raiders, 30 year old running back free agents just are not the priority.

But it seems like, surprisingly, it could be. PFF’s Mason Cameron has surprisingly chosen Las Vegas as the best free agent destination for Aaron Jones.

“Despite pushing 30 years old and finding a new home, Jones continued to perform with an exceptional level of consistency in Minnesota, having never produced a regular season below a 75.0 PFF overall grade. Armed with a new career-high mark in rushing yardage (1,138), Jones again enters the market.

Given the success he found playing with Sam Darnold in the Vikings’ backfield, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see the Raiders invest to bring that well-rounded production to Allegiant Stadium.”

The Raiders do need to upgrade their running game, and if Darnold simultaneously lands in Vegas, it would be nice to re-unite the pair, giving their QB1 a backfield weapon he has an automatic familiarity with.

With all the cap space, it could be that Las Vegas simply outbids other contenders for his services – and now armed with Tom Brady firmly entrenched in ownership, perhaps the Raiders will start to turn things around – at least offensively.