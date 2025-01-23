Aaron Jones, Vikings RBs Get Bad News Ahead of Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings hoped Ty Chandler and Aaron Jones could form a fearsome backfield tandem, but it was clear midseason Chandler had fallen out of favor.

The 2022 fifth-round pick was quietly benched coming out of the Vikings’ Week 6 bye after seeing the field for 36% of offensive snaps. He played just 39 total snaps in the final 12 games of the regular season, while Jones surpassed that mark in a single game eight times during that stretch.

Chandler is the only running back under contract for the 2025 season, yet Minnesota may be ready to start fresh with an entirely new running back room due to the lack of “trust” in Chandler, according to Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller.

Jones took on a heavier share of the work in the backfield, and the Vikings filled the remaining reps with Cam Akers. Late in the season, Jones had to have his workload managed as the season wore down the Vikings’ running game.

His future is questionable along with Chandler’s, suggesting a potential rehaul of the running back room.

Vikings Not ‘Terribly Happy’ With Chandler, Insider Says

Since entering the league, Chandler has struggled as a pass-blocker in an offense predicated on buying the quarterback and receivers time for longer-developing passing concepts.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling opined that the Vikings are not “terribly happy” with Chandler — not only for his pass protection but also a lack of explosiveness they had seen when he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine.

“I don’t think they’re terribly happy with Ty Chandler in some capacities of the game. I think pass protection has been a question with him and he just hasn’t seemed to have the explosiveness that we’ve seen from him at times. And certainly in that Jets game [Week 5], it was really the last time we saw him,” Goessling said on the “Access Vikings” podcast.

Aaron Jones’ Future Remains Uncertain

The Vikings moved quickly to acquire Jones after the Green Bay Packers released their longtime Pro Bowl quarterback in March 2024.

They got the most out of Jones, who turned 30 in December. He surpassed 300 touches in a single season for the first time in his career and posted a career-high 1,138 rushing yards.

Jones’ production suggests Minnesota should work to re-sign him.

However, few over-the-hill running backs can buck regression — it’d be an even more lofty bet to bank on Jones holding up physically in back-to-back seasons.

Jones was productive down the stretch but was dinged up and exited games late in the season. The offensive line also struggled late in the year which led to the offense becoming one-dimensional, especially in the red zone.

The offensive line needs an overhaul, certainly. However, the prospect of signing Jones to be the lead back again is uncertain at his age and mileage.

Minnesota would need to sign or draft a running back that they’re confident pairing with Jones.