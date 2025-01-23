Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Jones, Vikings RBs Get Bad News Ahead of Offseason

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Minnesota Vikings hoped Ty Chandler and Aaron Jones could form a fearsome backfield tandem, but it was clear midseason Chandler had fallen out of favor.

The 2022 fifth-round pick was quietly benched coming out of the Vikings’ Week 6 bye after seeing the field for 36% of offensive snaps. He played just 39 total snaps in the final 12 games of the regular season, while Jones surpassed that mark in a single game eight times during that stretch.

Chandler is the only running back under contract for the 2025 season, yet Minnesota may be ready to start fresh with an entirely new running back room due to the lack of “trust” in Chandler, according to Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller.

“Had Chandler emerged as part of a duo as it appeared was possible before training camp, then the Vikings could try to run it all back with him potentially getting a high percentage of the carries,” Coller wrote, adding that Chandler “seemed to lose O’Connell’s trust early in the year” and never regained it despite running for 461 yards at 4.5 yards per carry in 2023.”

Jones took on a heavier share of the work in the backfield, and the Vikings filled the remaining reps with Cam Akers. Late in the season, Jones had to have his workload managed as the season wore down the Vikings’ running game.

His future is questionable along with Chandler’s, suggesting a potential rehaul of the running back room.

“It is very plausible that the backfield could be completely new in 2025,” Coller added.

Vikings Not ‘Terribly Happy’ With Chandler, Insider Says

Ty Chandler

GettyVikings running back Ty Chandler

Since entering the league, Chandler has struggled as a pass-blocker in an offense predicated on buying the quarterback and receivers time for longer-developing passing concepts.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling opined that the Vikings are not “terribly happy” with Chandler — not only for his pass protection but also a lack of explosiveness they had seen when he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine.

“I don’t think they’re terribly happy with Ty Chandler in some capacities of the game. I think pass protection has been a question with him and he just hasn’t seemed to have the explosiveness that we’ve seen from him at times. And certainly in that Jets game [Week 5], it was really the last time we saw him,” Goessling said on the “Access Vikings” podcast.

Aaron Jones’ Future Remains Uncertain

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

GettyRunning back Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings moved quickly to acquire Jones after the Green Bay Packers released their longtime Pro Bowl quarterback in March 2024.

They got the most out of Jones, who turned 30 in December. He surpassed 300 touches in a single season for the first time in his career and posted a career-high 1,138 rushing yards.

Jones’ production suggests Minnesota should work to re-sign him.

However, few over-the-hill running backs can buck regression — it’d be an even more lofty bet to bank on Jones holding up physically in back-to-back seasons.

Jones was productive down the stretch but was dinged up and exited games late in the season. The offensive line also struggled late in the year which led to the offense becoming one-dimensional, especially in the red zone.

The offensive line needs an overhaul, certainly. However, the prospect of signing Jones to be the lead back again is uncertain at his age and mileage.

Minnesota would need to sign or draft a running back that they’re confident pairing with Jones.

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. Trevor studied journalism at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, making stops at the Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. You can reach him at trevor.squire@heavy.com and follow him on Twitter @trevordsquire. More about Trevor Squire

Read More
, ,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Aaron Jones, Vikings RBs Get Bad News Ahead of Offseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x