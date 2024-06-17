Former 1st-Round Pick ‘Created Buzz’ During Vikings’ Offseason Program

The Minnesota Vikings are poised to field one of the more potent groups of skill players in the NFL next season with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

Even with Hockenson on the mend from a torn ACL and MCL suffered late in the 2023 campaign, there are a plethora of options for starting quarterback Sam Darnold – and eventually rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy – to choose from.

Addison could be primed for a monster year.

“Jordan Addison’s growth has created buzz in the Vikings’ facility,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on June 17. “With Jefferson away for most of the offseason program, Addison’s progress really showed up—he came back physically stronger in April while maintaining the burst and body control that made him a first-round pick in 2023.

“Without Jefferson around, it was easy to visualize how Addison has the ability to be a real No. 1 down the line, and create a pick-your-poison problem for teams trying to defend the former USC standout, Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson all at once.”

I really don’t think the rest of the league is ready for year 2 Jordan Addison😮‍💨🔥#skol pic.twitter.com/HAUM2foSJz — A L I S S A (@MissAlissaS) June 4, 2024

Addison — the No. 23 overall pick in 2023 — finished last season with 70 receptions, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He is the fourth rookie in NFL history to reach those marks, per Stathead.

He had 35 grabs for 437 yards and four scores in the seven games Jefferson missed due to injury.

Jordan Addison Needs Vikings to Get QB Situation Right

Addison and the rest of the Vikings pass-catching corps need Darnold to be everything he has shown during the offseason program. He has been the clear-cut best quarterback during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

But he also has a track record of doing just that only to falter once the games count.

The difference for Darnold is the Vikings have his successor on the roster: McCarthy. The Vikings traded up to select McCarthy with the No. 10 pick of the draft.

Their current plan is to keep the rookie on the sideline, clipboard in hand until he can wrestle the job away from the veteran journeyman. But Darnold’s performance could play a significant part in when the Vikings deem McCarthy “ready.”

He entered the league with questions about his ability to function as a passer.

Having Addison, Jefferson, and the Vikings’ other weapons at their disposal will help take some of that pressure off.

Sam Darnold ‘Showed More Consistency & Accuracy’ Than J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy’s arm talent has been clear. But he struggled in minicamp with accuracy, both on short and long throws.

“During OTAs, McCarthy’s play was — expectedly — not always consistent. He was practicing new concepts, throwing to new receivers and using different footwork while defenders move across his line of vision faster than he has ever experienced, though he has not yet faced an NFL defense trying to knock him down. The Vikings have also not yet practiced in pads,” The Athletic’s Lauren Merola and Alec Lewis wrote on June 13.

“Darnold, however, showed more consistency and accuracy at times, taking every first-team rep last week at the practices media was allowed to attend.”

Addison, Jefferson, and the Vikings are also looking to get back into the postseason.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell may be safe in their positions. Missing the postseason for a second straight season could turn up the heat on both as soon as next season, though. Having a veteran under center figures to be their best shot.