Rookie Draft Pick Made Bold Promise to Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah retooled several parts of their roster this offseason, most notably reconfiguring their quarterback room. But the defense as a whole underwent more changes than any other phase.

The secondary hasn’t lost anyone of note.

They added veteran Shaquill Griffin to a group that includes Byron Murphy and recent draft picks Andrew Booth, Akayleb Evans, and Mekhi Blackmon.

The Vikings fielded an average coverage group last season, per Pro Football Focus. And it’s newcomer and rookie fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson who could turn heads this offseason as he fights for playing time.

The 6-foot-4 cornerback has already declared himself the top corner in the 2024 draft.

“You got the best corner, though. By far,” Jackson told Adofo-Mensah in video from the draft shared by the team on May 20. “I’m gonna show you, though. Day 1. Best corner by far.”

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Adofo-Mensah responded.

“I was kind of disappointed after Day 2. So I’m like, ‘Alright, if today if it’s meant to be, it’s just going to happen naturally. But I didn’t want to watch it from the start of it this time,” Jackson said in the video. “I was actually in the store. But then when I finally got the call, I’m like, ‘Dang, this is really going on right now.’ Then I couldn’t really get too excited because there’s people in the store looking at me and stuff.”

The Vikings’ data-driven GM said their projections had Jackson coming off the board by pick No. 111 of the draft.

They ended up selecting him at No. 108 overall.

Khyree Jackson Projects as ‘No. 3 CB’

There are concerns about his lack of experience with just 14 career starts. But the lengthy corner capped his collegiate career with three interceptions, matching Murphy’s total and beating Booth, Blackmon, and Evans combined by one pick.

“Jackson projects as a No. 3 CB who plays to the boundary on the outside at the next level,” The 33rd Team’s Nick Martini wrote pre-draft. “Inserting him in a press-man scheme where he can engage wide receivers early in the play suits his style best. On 3rd downs, he will remain outside and can be proficient in most coverages.”

With the amount of nickel teams play, the No. 3 corner can see a starter’s snap share.

Jackson’s skill set also profiles well with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressive defensive scheme.

Khyree Jackson Profiles as Good Fit for Brian Flores, Vikings

Flores said that he had been smiling in the 24 hours following the Vikings selection of edge rusher Dallas Turner. He was plenty happy to land Jackson as well, welcoming the rookie with a question.

“You ready to put hands on some of these receivers?” Flores asked Jackson.

The confident receiver said, “come on now,” maintaining the confidence he displayed in his conversation with Adofo-Mensah.

“Khyree Jackson is a long, athletic corner,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted on X on April 27. Competitive. Feisty. Led Oregon in interceptions and passes defended while allowing only one touchdown in coverage. 6-foot-3. A Brian Flores type of guy.

It all lends itself to Jackson being in a position to fulfill his promise to Adofo-Mensah.