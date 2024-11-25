Vikings Floated as Destination for $130 Million Super Bowl Champion QB

Sam Darnold has bounced back from his 3-interception performance in the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. He threw 2 touchdown passes in Weeks 11 and 12 with 0 interceptions.

However, the Vikings QB’s success could make him a highly sought-after commodity in free agency after the season.

Bleacher Report’s Kris Knox listed Carson Wentz as a potential replacement.

“Presumably, the Vikings won’t stick with Darnold beyond this season and will instead hand the baton to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. That’s a great plan, but it would behoove Minnesota to have a veteran mentor in place,” Knox wrote on November 25.

“Carson Wentz may seem like an odd candidate to fill that role, but there are a couple of reasons why he would make sense. For one, he spent the 2022 season with Sean McVay and the Rams. Kevin O’Connell is a McVay disciple, so Wentz would likely enter the building with some system familiarity.”

“Secondly, the soon-to-be 32-year-old shouldn’t be a threat to McCarthy. He’s firmly in the backup stage of his career and can focus on teaching the young signal-caller—and he should have plenty to teach,” Knox wrote.

“Wentz was part of a Super Bowl-winning team in 2017, and he’s spent the last two years backing up Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes.”

Carson Wentz Could Follow in Sam Darnold’s Footsteps With Vikings

Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings in free agency during the 2024 offseason. O’Connell maintained Darnold was the starter during the entirety of the Vikings’ offseason program. They always planned to bring McCarthy along methodically.

Wentz would not be granted the same assurances.

The former No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Wentz spent the first seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017, guiding the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles to an 11-2 mark before an injury ended his season in Week 14. Wentz has bounced around, spending one year each with the Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and Kansas City Chiefs.

He would likely come at a bargain, too.

Wentz turns 32 in December. He has earned $130.3 million in his career and is on a one-year, $3.3 million pact with the Chiefs, with free agency on the horizon after the season.

He would also be able to showcase the tutelage he would receive under O’Connell in the preseason. He was teammates with Vikings QB coach Josh McCown in Philly. Wentz has thrown for 22,292 yards, 153 touchdowns, and 67 interceptions on 62.7% completion in his career.

J.J. McCarthy Could Need More Time

Wentz would not be a threat to McCarthy. The Vikings traded up to draft him after signing Darnold, and O’Connell has praised him even after the injury.

Wentz could serve a dual purpose.

McCarthy tore his meniscus in the Vikings’ preseason opener and underwent surgery in August. He underwent a second procedure on the knee in November. Taking a cautious approach with his return to the field might be prudent.

He is an athletic QB, so they must ensure the knee is fully healed. McCarthy remains on his original timeline to return. But the Vikings might need to protect the player from himself.