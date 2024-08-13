J.J. McCarthy Sends Message to Vikings Nation Ahead of Surgery

Rookie first-round pick and quarterback J.J. McCarthy will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus according to Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on August 13. The timeline for his recovery remains unclear.

McCarthy is keeping his spirits high despite the uncertainty.

“Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati [love of fate],” McCarthy posted on X on August 13 after news of his surgery broke.

“ESPN Sources: Vikings rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is expected to be undergo knee surgery that will determine how much time he will be sidelined,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 13. “McCarthy complained about knee soreness over the weekend, and underwent an MRI on Monday night.”

The rookie was upbeat coming out of the win on August 10.

O’Connell said that a date for McCarthy’s surgery has yet to be determined. The type of surgery that he undergoes will determine how long the rookie is sidelined. A meniscus trim would keep McCarthy out for several weeks, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A full repair would mean a months-long recovery.

The injury is threatening to cut McCarthy’s rookie campaign before it begins in earnest, an especially tough blow coming out of the preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas Turner Sends Message of Support for J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy and teammate Dallas Turner are forever linked by their draft class, but also because of the way the Vikings came to select both. They traded up with the New York Jets to select McCarthy at No. 10 overall.

A deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up to No. 17 put the Vikings in position to select Turner.

Turner sent a message about praying for McCarthy, using emojis to express himself over words.

Turner has been impressive, drawing praise from teammate Christian Darrisaw who compared him to former Vikings star Danielle Hunter. The two rookies have flashed promise at two of the game’s most impactful positions.

The potential loss of the current QB2, McCarthy, could also have a significant effect on the Vikings’ defense.

Former Vikings LB Offers Support for Sam Darnold Amid J.J. McCarthy Injury

O’Connell wanted to bring McCarthy along slowly while journeyman Sam Darnold started. This injury all but assures that is the case for the foreseeable future.

“Tough news about McCarthy. His long term knee health is the most important thing when evaluating the repair. He’ll be back better than ever,” former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, now a host on KFAN, posted on X on August 13.

“In the meantime, ‘In Darnold We Trust’”

Darnold, who is on a one-year, $10 million contract, has the faith of O’Connell. But losing McCarthy for an extended period could prove costly.

Backup quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall combined to go 1-4 filling in for an injured Kirk Cousins as the Vikings starting quarterback in 2023. Darnold is 21-35 in his career and lost his lone start with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

However, he went 4-2 with the Carolina Panthers to close the 2022 season.

The Vikings need him to replicate that in 2024. Even if McCarthy is a fast healer, he will have missed a substantial amount of on-field work by the time he is healthy enough to return.