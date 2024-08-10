Vikings to Meet With $107 Million Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are not satisfied with the current makeup of their defense, specifically when it comes to the secondary.

They added three veterans in Duke Shelley, Fabian Moreau, and Shaquill Griffin in free agency.

However, losses at the position from the untimely death of rookie Khyree Jackson to injuries to Griffin and Mekhi Blackmon have taken their toll. That has led them to five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore.

“NEWS: Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore tells me he’s flying out on Sunday to visit with the #Vikings on Monday,” CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported on X on August 10.

Gilmore is also a two-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.

Current free agent and former #Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore is gearing up for his next opportunity in the NFL. Whether that be back in Dallas or with another contender, the 2x All-Pro and 12-year vet still has something to give in the secondary 🤟 (🎥/📸: @BumpNrunGilm0re) pic.twitter.com/f59Nj5yH7w — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) July 11, 2024

Gilmore, who turns 34 years old in September, allowed 55.8% completion in his coverage in 2023, per Pro Football Reference. That is his third-best mark in the six-year history of the site’s data.

The Vikings have had him in mind for some time.

Insider: Vikings View Stephon Gilmore as ‘The Big Catch’

Perhaps most importantly for the Vikings at this point of the NFL calendar, Gilmore is familiar with defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme.

Flores coached Gilmore for two seasons from 2017 through 2018 when the former was the New England Patriots‘ linebackers coach.

“Vikings will continue their scramble to settle this position, per Josina,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X on August 10. They’ve added four cornerbacks since the start of camp. Gilmore played for Brian Flores in New England and he has been viewed as the big catch.”

Gilmore is coming off a two-year, $20 million contract.

He has banked $107.9 million in career earnings, per Over The Cap. The Vikings have $18.6 million in cap space. Gilmore’s turnover production has dipped in recent years. But he has still been among the better corners in the league.

The 6-foot corner led the NFL with six interceptions with the Patriots in 2019 but has recorded seven total in the four seasons since then.

He has logged two picks each during the 2021, 2022, and 2023 campaigns.

Gilmore is one of nine players to face at least 180 targets over the 2022 and 2023 seasons combined, per Stathead. He ranks fourth among that group in completion percentage allowed behind Darious Williams, James Bradberry, and Charvarious Ward.

If signed, Gilmore figures to step into a spot on the outside, which could allow the Vikings to move forward with their intentions of playing Byron Murphy Jr. in the slot in 2024.

The Vikings lost Blackmon, who was to compete for a starting spot, for the season to a torn ACL in their first practice of training camp. Griffin suffered a hamstring injury the following day and has been sidelined since.

Moreau was running on the perimeter, though third-year man Akayleb Evans has also flashed.

Gilmore allowed a lower completion percentage than Moreau (65%). and is more proven than Evans, adding to his appeal for a Vikings team looking to compete in 2024.

Vikings Insulating Roster From Uncertainty at QB

With the uncertainty at quarterback, bolstering the other spots on the roster makes sense. Be it Sam Darnold all season or J.J. McCarthy at some point, the Vikings will have an unknown commodity under center.

Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall were inconsistent in their opportunities in 2023.

Gilmore in a secondary with Griffin, Murphy, and safety Harrison Smith would be a hedge against that with proven, consistent production.

It would also fit the retool that occurred along the Vikings’ front seven. They replaced three edge rushers and a middle linebacker. Coverage and a good pass rush go hand-in-hand. The Vikings tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 10-fewest sacks in 2023.