Vikings’ Former 3rd-Round Pick Tears ACL in 1st Training Camp Practice: Report

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a significant hit in their first training camp practice, losing cornerback Mekhi Blackmon for the 2024 season.

ESPN’s Kevin Siefert reported on July 23 that Blackmon limped off the field during the session.

“#Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL in the first practice of training camp today, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on July 24. “Tough blow for Minnesota and Blackmon, who played in 15 games (three starts) as a rookie last season.”

Teammate Byron Murphy sent Blackmon a message of support that said, “Love 5 [Blackmon’s jersey number] you gon be solid brudda.”

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis confirmed the report soon after Pelissero’s post.

“Just absolutely brutal. For him, in his second year, and the team in general,” Lewis posted on X on July 24.”

Blackmon was the No. 102 overall pick by the Vikings in the 2023 draft. He finished his rookie campaign with 41 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. The 25-year-old Blackmon allowed 61.5% completion in his coverage in 2023, per Pro Football Reference.

That was the best mark among all Vikings defensive players to face at least 50 targets.

Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. are the only Vikings corners who played in more games than Blackmon. Evans and Murphy are the only ones who logged more snaps in 2023.

Mekhi Blackmon Injury Casts Shadow Over Vikings CB Group

ESPN projects Murphy and Shaquil Griffin to start and Blackmon to back them up. Evans, the No. 118 overall pick in 2022, started 15 games in 2023 and could fill a perimeter spot in nickel formations. But the depth behind them is questionable at best.

Booth was the No. 42 overall pick of the 2022 draft.

He logged 151 snaps in 2023, allowing opposing QBs to complete 70% of their passes toward his coverage. Booth allowed QBs to complete 84.6% of those targets as a rookie.

Minnesota also lost rookie fourth-round draft pick Khyree Jackson, who The Oregonian’s James Crepea reported was killed in a car accident on July 6. Jackson – the No. 108 pick of the 2024 draft – was expected to compete for a significant role as a rookie.

The Vikings re-signed veteran Duke Shelley on July 23, though at 5-foot-8 he does not offer the same length on the perimeter as the 5-foot-11 Blackon or the 6-foot-4 Jackson would have.

Vikings Placed T.J. Hockenson on PUP List

T.J. Hockeson suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 versus the Detroit Lions. He declined to put a timeline on his recovery when asked during OTAs. The Vikings placed Hockenson on the Physically Unable to Perform list to open training camp, per Head Coach Kevin O’Connell.

“He’s well ahead of schedule from a standpoint of some of the benchmarks throughout his rehab, and he’s done it,” O’Connell told reporters on July 22. “[Vice President of Player Health and Performance Tyler Williams] and his staff feel really good about where he’s at. But the significant injury that it was we want to make sure … everything is done the right way for TJ because he is such a significant part of our organization moving forward.”

The Vikings’ first preseason game is on August 10 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. They kick off the regular season on September 8 versus the New York Giants.

Blackmon and Hockenson’s injuries underscore the Vikings’ fight against attrition until then.