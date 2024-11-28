Vikings Coach Gets Honest About QB Daniel Jones’ Future

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was tight-lipped in his Monday news conference after several reports connected the Vikings as potential suitors, declining comment on whether there was interest or not in Jones.

Fourty-eight hours later, the Vikings signed Jones, accelerating many quarterback questions facing the franchise next year.

Is Sam Darnold out? Is Jones in? What does this mean for J.J. McCarthy? Nick Mullens?

O’Connell said he talked with every quarterback in Minnesota ahead of the move that, for now, fortifies the quarterback room and gives the Vikings a potential upside play in Jones, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft.

Asked about Jones’ short- and long-term outlook, O’Connell declined to speculate on what the future at quarterback looks like in Minnesota but did not discount Jones coming back in 2025.

“I don’t think we need to think about that at this time,” O’Connell said on November 27. “I’m just excited to get [Jones] here. There’s short-term and a long-term conversation that are going on at every position on our roster and that’s [general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah] and his group do a great job at being really diligent on that side of it.”

O’Connell doubled down that his focus is on giving all the quarterbacks on his roster their best chance to be their best.

“The quarterback development side is something that is a huge passion of mine,” O’Connell added. “I just love getting opportunities to work with guys no matter what point in their QB journey they’re at.

“Our system is built to help guys realize their truest potential. I think Daniel is going to be a positive addition to our culture and our building.”

Daniel Jones Fits Vikings’ Need for Sam Darnold Role in 2025

As a former first-round pick cast away from New York, Jones fits the mold for what the Vikings hoped for when they signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal in March.

Darnold has surpassed expectations and is poised to be the No. 1 free-agent quarterback of the 2025 offseason. The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported on November 28 that several NFL executives believe Darnold will command a market in free agency.

“Darnold’s price might continue to go up as teams evaluate the draft and available free-agent quarterbacks,” Russini wrote. “Front office executives believe that his experience and performance in Minnesota this season will make Darnold’s market competitive in March.”

While the Vikings continue to leave their options open for bringing back Darnold, he is playing himself into a contract that would make him a bonafide starter — costing north of $30 million a season.

The Vikings made many sacrifices to free up their financial future by parting ways with Kirk Cousins and eating $68 million in dead cap this season. To revert to a pricey veteran quarterback contract goes against Adofo-Mensah’s roster-building philosophy.

O’Connell has worked wonders with getting the most out of Darnold — and Jones is his next project.

J.J. McCarthy Remains on Schedule to Return in 2025

While Darnold’s ascension suggests Jones could do the same, Jones will have to contend with McCarthy, who will have a full year of study by the time he returns.

McCarthy underwent season-ending meniscus surgery in August, and despite a second operation, the Vikings expect him to return by spring.

McCarthy is the heart of the Vikings’ path to consistently contending the next four seasons and should not be an afterthought despite all the buzz surrounding Jones.