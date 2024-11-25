Vikings Coach Hints at Interest in $160 Million QB

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was tight-lipped about Daniel Jones amid speculation the team could sign the former New York Giants quarterback.

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday, November 24 that the Vikings are one of “two of the likeliest teams to land Jones,” O’Connell tip-toed around the rumors but offered his praise of Jones.

“Not going to get into that today,” O’Connell said on Monday, November 25, the day that Jones cleared waivers and could sign with any team of his choice.

“Tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person. I’m sure now that he’s a free agent there’s probably a ton of leaguewide interest. Daniel is going to make the decision that is the best for him moving forward.. I can’t get into too much about any short-term or long-term. I can say I’ve been a fan of Daniel for a long time.”

Asked directly if there is interest or not, O’Connell did not confirm nor deny any interest.

“Really not going to get into that at this time,” O’Connell said with a smirk before turning away from the reporter.

Kevin O’Connell’s ‘No Comment’ Speaks Volumes to Vikings’ Interest in Daniel Jones

The A-matter topic around the NFL was speculation surrounding Jones’ next team in the league after he requested his release from his $160 million contract with the Giants.

The Vikings were central to those theories given the team only has J.J. McCarthy under contract in 2025 and needs to quarterback depth behind the 21-year-old.

Schefter reported that the Vikings are among the likeliest of destinations along with the Baltimore Ravens as Jones wants to join a contender for the remainder of the season.

Schefter’s colleague and Vikings beat reporter Kevin Seifert read through the lines with O’Connell and concluded that there’s at least some interest internally. Otherwise, O’Connell could have just said he’s happy with his quarterback room and moved on.

“Kevin O’Connell said he didn’t want to get into whether the Vikings have interest in QB Daniel Jones, which is notable in itself as he could have quashed the idea outright if there wasn’t,” Seifert wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Vikings Can Land Draft Compensation by Signing Daniel Jones

Regardless of the Vikings’ future quarterback situation, signing Jones for the remainder of the 2024 season would position Minnesota to land draft compensation through the league’s compensatory formula.

The NFL awards 32 picks every year for the following season’s draft to teams who lose more qualifying free agents than gained. It’s believed that even with Jones poised to be a backup next season, his contract should be expensive enough to make him a qualifying free agent.

By signing Jones now, the Vikings are adding to their pool of qualifying free agents. If he re-signs, the Vikings have a serviceable backup in place. If Jones leaves after the season, the Vikings will tip the compensatory formula in their favor.