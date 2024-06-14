Vikings Outbid, Waved Off NFC Rival to Make Trade in 2024 Draft [Watch]

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell got the better of his former bosses at the Los Angeles Rams not once but twice with one trade during the 2024 draft.

In newly released footage from “NFL Draft: The Pick Is In”, we get further details about the trade that led the Vikings to select J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick of the draft. Talks about the deal – which was with the New York Jets – also included the Rams.

General Manager Les Snead called Jets GM Joe Douglas and offered their first and second-round picks (Nos. 19 and 52) for the No. 10 pick. Douglas told Snead he did not want to drop that far.

Rams head coach Sean McVay then put in a call to O’Connell to gauge the Vikings’ interest in trading out of the No. 11 slot, though the footage does not show whether or not the two sides discussed any framework for a potential trade.

McVay correctly presumed the Vikings would at least stand pat for McCarthy.

Details behind the decision continue to underscore the Vikings’ conviction about McCarthy amid questions they overpaid to move up one spot.

The Vikings surrendered fourth and fifth-rounders to the Jets, a notably short drop for New York relative to the Rams’ offer, despite the latter’s package including another premium pick. Jets head coach Robert Saleh called the deal “free money” in previously released footage.

All three head coaches notably have ties to the famed Shanahan coaching tree.

J.J. McCarthy Represents Vikings’ Future, Sam Darnold is the Present

O’Connell named veteran journeyman Sam Darnold as the team’s No. 1 quarterback heading into training camp in July.

How long that lasts will come down to Darnold’s play. It could rest on McCarthy’s ability to transition from the college game to the NFL even more. He has a solid base coming from a pro style offense.

But Darnold has experience in an offensive system similar to what the Vikings run from his time with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

He also has a preexisting connection to Quarterbacks Coach Josh McCown.

McCarthy will have every opportunity to prove himself. But there is no reason to believe Darnold will be on a short leash when the games count next season. Both because he has the faith of the coaching staff and because they want to bring McCarthy along as he’s ready.

There could be some temptation to insert McCarthy into the starting lineup, especially if Darnold stumbles for an extended period next season.

O’Connell’s admitted reputation as a “quarterback killer” could prove most essential.

Vikings Could Tread Lightly With QB Decision

“I have had to, in a lot of ways fight off some mistakes from being made. Mainly because the evaluation process I go through,” O’Connell said at the “Faith & Life” conference in April.

O’Connell said his focus when evaluating QBs included things that were “fixable”.

“And then you think about the things that you could coach another 15 years with the player and you might not be able to fix,” O’Connell said. “I do very much believe in certain principles of playing the quarterback position. I believe the footwork in the lower half of any quarterback can be fixed with the proper coaching and teaching.”

It could be as simple as McCarthy showing those things in addition to a complete understanding of the Vikings’ offense before the former Michigan Wolverine is under center for good.

The Vikings are not rushing that process, though.