New Vikings DB Sends 4-Word Response to Teammate After Trade

The Minnesota Vikings have made several changes to their secondary during the 2024 offseason and training camp.

Their latest move sent former second-round pick Andrew Booth to the Dallas Cowboys.

In exchange, the Vikings got back former Cowboys third-round pick Nahshon Wright. Wright is the cousin of injured Vikings corner Mekhi Blackmon, who sent a bittersweet message after the trade went down.

“this is amazing to see, but it hurt me even more, we supposed to be balling together cuz,” Blackmon posted on X on August 9, tagging Wright.

“In Due Time Family,” Wright posted in response, quoting Blackmon’s post.

Blackmon is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered during the first practice of training camp. Blackmon was the No. 102 overall pick in 2023. He was expected to compete for a starting spot on the perimeter and at nickelback.

Wright was the No. 99 overall pick of the 2021 draft. At 6-foot-4 he is the tallest corner on the Vikings’ roster. Most of his playing time has come on special teams in 32 career games, though.

He has 37 total tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble in those games (three starts).

Insider: Nahshon Wright Was Unlikely to Make Cowboys Roster

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert characterized the trade as the Vikings and Cowboys exchanging corners that, “likely weren’t going to make their respective teams.”

“Wright is the fourth veteran cornerback the Vikings have acquired since the start of training camp as they have tried to stabilize a position group that has been rocked by tragedy and injuries,” Seifert wrote on August 9.

“With Trevon Diggs coming back from a torn ACL in his left knee, Wright was working with the first team in training camp this summer, but he was being pushed by rookie Caelen Carson, a fifth-round pick. With Diggs expected to ramp up his work in practice as the regular season approaches and Carson making the most of his chances, Wright, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, became expendable.”

Seifert pointed out that Booth has played 11% of the snaps in 2022 and 2023.

He also noted that the former No. 42 overall pick of the 2022 draft ran with the third-team defense in training camp. This was despite all of the Vikings’ injuries at his position.

Andrew Booth Gets Fresh Start With Former Vikings Head Coach

Booth and former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer missed crossing paths by one year. The Vikings fired the latter following the 2021 season. Now, Zimmer – the Cowboys defensive coordinator – is a key part of Booth’s potential redemption story.

“The Cowboys thought highly of Booth during the 2022 draft process and hope a change in scenery and perhaps scheme under new coordinator Mike Zimmer, former Vikings head coach, can help his development,” Seifert wrote. “The Vikings hired defensive coordinator Brian Flores in 2023, and Booth never found a footing in his scheme.”

Booth allowed 69.2% completion in his coverage during his Vikings tenure, per Pro Football Reference. Wright has allowed 59.5% completion in his career.

The latter has played 13 more defensive snaps and faced 16 more targets in one more season.

Whether or not Wright can carve out a role in the Vikings’ defense remains unclear. But he offers a cheaper alternative to Booth to fill a role that is likely going to largely consist of special teams work.