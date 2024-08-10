Patriots Criticised for Drake Maye, QB Usage in Preseason

T

he New England Patriots plan at quarterback during their 2024 NFL preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, August 8 wasn’t obvious to everybody. In fact, more than one observer was downright baffled by how the Pats shared the reps at football’s most important position, particularly related to incumbent Bailey Zappe and would-be franchise QB Drake Maye.

The Patriots gave Maye, the third-overall pick in this year’s draft, just a single series. Meanwhile, Zappe saw plenty of game time during the 17-3 win at Gillette Stadium, despite being a logical trade candidate.

This strategy left Chad Graff of The Athletic searching for answers:

Bailey Zappe is still playing for the Patriots at the start of the second half. He almost certainly won't be on the team this season. I don't really understand it. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) August 9, 2024

Graff’s confusion stemmed from the Patriots wasting a prime opportunity to give their prized rookie invaluable playing time: “If you’re confident Jacoby Brissett is going to start, don’t you want Maye to get as many snaps now as possible?”

By contrast, Zappe’s extended game action struck an odd chord. Especially since he looks like the odd man out on a depth chart highlighted by veteran starter Jacoby Brissett and also featuring Maye and fellow rookie Joe Milton III.

As NBC Sports Boston Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran put it, “I just don’t see the upside of game reps this early for a quarterback who likely won’t make the team. Feels like a wasted opportunity.”

The plan was a curious one, but a repeat seems unlikely after Milton caught the eye late on. Not to mention the obvious need to increase Maye’s exposure during the remaining exhibition games.

Drake Maye Needs Game Time

A steady approach to Maye’s development is in danger of becoming overly cautious. The Pats have already decided Brissett will take the reins early once the games that matter begin, with Maye expected to have to wait at least six weeks before taking over.

Time is needed to refine Maye’s game for the pros, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: “Maye is still immersed working on fundamentals from the ground up. For example, he’s been almost exclusively a shotgun quarterback, so he had almost no classic footwork training before this spring. Getting fixes for that stuff is going to take time.”

While it’s a process, Maye has a better chance of getting up to speed quicker the more he plays this month. Physical mechanics and the mental aptitude to process reads have formed Maye’s checklist for getting better this season.

Fortunately, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky illustrated some “definite improvement” in Maye’s foot placement and timing, compared with his college tape from North Carolina.

A new regime has bet big on Maye eventually being the guy. The transition will be easier without Zappe blocking the way.

Bailey Zappe on Borrowed Time

Zappe remains obvious trade bait, even after his lengthy cameo against the Panthers. Particularly given how well Milton performed.

This year’s sixth-round pick generated plenty of hype with some natural dual-threat skills. Like when Milton showed off his escapability before ripping off this long run.

Milton has the mobility and awesome arm strength to make the third QB spot his own. Zappe, meanwhile, boasts starter’s experience, but the 25-year-old also represents the decline of the position during Bill Belichick’s final years at the helm.

Jerod Mayo has replaced Belichick, and the rookie head coach’s rebuild demands fresh impetus at signal-caller. Turning the page should mean more Maye and Milton, but less Zappe.