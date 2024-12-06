Drake Maye Reveals Patriots ‘Mixing It Up’ With New QB Plan

Drake Maye discussed a new QB plan for the New England Patriots, involving veteran backup Jacoby Brissett.

He’s impressing every week, but rookie Drake Maye knows the New England Patriots are still “mixing it up” at quarterback. The team’s new plan at football’s most important position involves a niche role for veteran backup Jacoby Brissett.

Maye discussed what the role entails after the Patriots were beaten 25-24 by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. The third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft was asked about Brissett entering that game for one play to fein a QB sneak and help the Pats convert on 3rd-and-1.

When asked if the Patriots have “been working on” ways to get Brissett involved and keep defenses guessing, Maye responded (beginning at the 6:14 mark), “Yeah, I just think mixing it up. So I think going about our philosophy, hopefully, not trying to share that information. Just glad we picked up the first down.”

Maye played his cards close to his chest and downplayed this schematic wrinkle. Yet, Brissett getting into the game to run a situational sub-package is part of a growing trend for an increasingly creative Patriots offense in recent weeks.

Jacoby Brissett Part of More Trickery from Patriots

Brissett didn’t run a sneak when he entered the fray against the Colts. Instead, the 31-year-old helped to disguise a trick play featuring wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

The key role played by Brissett was described by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He detailed how “QB Jacoby Brissett gets 1 snap on third-and-1 play (3Q/6:12) – creating greater threat of sneak – on sweep handoff to Kendrick Bourne.”

What stood out more than the play itself is how it formed just one part of an overload of trickery used against Indy’s defense. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt “mixed it up” by using cornerback Marcus Jones as both a runner and a decoy, by deploying tight end Hunter Henry as a ball-carrier, putting running back Rhamondre Stevenson into a ‘wildcat’ look and having Bourne run a sweep.

All of those things were highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS Media. Kyles also pointed out how “Van Pelt has dialed up at least 2 in 3 straight games, and at least 1 in 4 straight.”

The #Patriots ran 3 trick/tricky plays + used Marcus Jones as a decoy on two successful snaps vs Indy. Alex Van Pelt has dialed up at least 2 in 3 straight games, and at least 1 in 4 straight KB's throw was rough, but most of the trick plays called lately worked to some degree pic.twitter.com/4wxdw7WECG — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 3, 2024

A trend is clearly developing. One involving the Patriots using sleight of hand and imaginative deployment of personnel to try and create splash plays.

The upsurge in creativity not only underlines how much the Pats have struggled to produce big gains via conventional means. Van Pelt’s trick plays are also supporting Maye’s efforts to expand the offense.

Drake Maye Adding Unpredictability to Patriots Offense

Maye is doing his bit to make the Patriots tougher to decipher on offense. The 22-year-old’s contribution is coming from his natural athleticism and core dual-threat skills.

Those traits are being personified by Maye’s considerable threat scrambling from the pocket and gaining yards on the ground. It’s an area where he leads the NFL since replacing Brissett as the starter for Week 6’s game against the Houston Texans, according to Next Gen Stats.

Being an active runner is just one reason why Maye is emerging as a playmaker the Patriots need to trust more to win games. His awesome arm strength and greater willingness to test coverage have also made a difference.

The Maye-led Patriots are averaging 9.9 yard per pass completion, compared to just 8.8 when Brissett was at the helm, per Pro Football Reference. Maye has also averaged 188.4 yards through the air per game, compared with 118.3 for Brissett.

Improved numbers like these, coupled with Van Pelt’s greater appetite for some trickery, is adding excitement for a rebuilding team. More efficiency in the mix should lead to a few wins.