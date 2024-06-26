Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Eyes Reunion With Patriots For Final Season

Former New England Patriots safety and three-time Super Bowl champion Duron Harmon is not currently on an NFL roster. But he’s still ready for a phone call from an NFL team, should it come, and he’s hopeful that a call from the Patriots is a possibility.

On the “Eye on Foxborough” podcast, Harmon discussed his status as a free agent following his last season with the Cleveland Browns. At 33, Harmon believes he still has the ability to contribute to an NFL team, including the New England Patriots.

Former Patriots safety Duron Harmon is open to a reunion in New England. https://t.co/aSXGcGxjgG — Colin Lynch (@CLynchtweets) June 26, 2024

“I think last year just kind of let me know where, you know, what my status in the NFL is,” Harmon said on the show. “if somebody gets hurt, we’ll give you a call or … maybe another opportunity comes up early, I’m not sure, but right now I am, you know, still training to play.”

Examining the Fit: How Harmon Could Bolster Patriots’ Safety Depth

The Patriots have limited safety depth beyond the strong pairing of Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger. This offseason, they agreed to a four-year extension with Dugger, the clear leader of their secondary.

Kyle Dugger is staying with the New England Patriots for the next 4 seasons. Enjoy some of his highlights: pic.twitter.com/QQlV3yUm2K — Rob (@rob_thibeault) April 7, 2024

Alongside Dugger and Peppers, the Patriots’ safety lineup includes newcomer Jaylinn Hawkins, who appeared in 10 games for the Chargers in 2023. Hawkins broke into the league in 2020 and spent 3.5 seasons in Atlanta before spending the end of 2023 in Los Angeles. After these three, their depth lacks serious NFL experience.

The Patriots have Marte Mapu, who totaled 14 tackles and 1 interception for New England in 2023, and Joshuah Bledsoe, who has only logged action in 3 career games and was not featured in a game in 2023.

Hawkins and Bledsoe are the primary free safeties in this group, which is crucial following Devin McCourty’s retirement. McCourty’s departure led the Patriots to utilize Peppers as their top free safety, although there are suggestions that Peppers might be more suited to a strong safety role due to his skill set. Notably, only Dugger and Mapu have contracts extending beyond 2024, indicating a need for strategic planning for future seasons to maintain depth.

But if the Patriots have any concerns regarding the lack of experience in a true free safety, exploring a reunion with Harmon would make a lot of sense at some point in 2024, and he believes it would be a great fit. When asked if he’d be open to a reunion in New England, Harmond didn’t hide his excitement.

“Oh, without a doubt, that would be the perfect end to this, to this story,” Harmon said. “I would, I would love to be, you know, a part of something from the beginning … because they’re trying to build something, right? And I know they have the right people to do it.

“So if the opportunity came, I mean, that would be special,” he went on. “That would be a really special way to end my career.”

Duron Harmon Has Put Together a Strong NFL Career

Harmon, who was part of the Patriots’ roster during their championship wins in 2014, 2016, and 2018 and attended Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony last week, is deeply familiar with the team’s defensive strategies.

Harmon is currently exploring his options for his 12th NFL season after playing last year with the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears. The 33-year-old defensive back appeared in seven games across both teams, recording 22 combined tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections, a quarterback hit, and an interception.

Harmon entered the NFL when the New England Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He quickly became a fan favorite in Foxborough over his seven-season tenure with the team, during which he contributed to three Super Bowl victories. His last season with the Patriots was in 2019. Since then, Harmon has been leveraging his veteran experience to contribute to other teams while seeking the best fit for his ongoing career.

What is @dharm32's career highlight? Picking off Joe Flacco to seal a playoff win! Full interview: https://t.co/QZ53T5OyKV Preview: pic.twitter.com/xhdvO8scik — Winstel Media, LLC. (@WinstelMedia_) April 14, 2020

While Harmon is waiting for the right opportunity, he expressed his readiness to return to the Patriots if coach Jerod Mayo offered him a deal in the future. His experience and knowledge of the Patriots’ system make him a potentially valuable addition, especially considering the Patriot’s lack of experience at free safety.