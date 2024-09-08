Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Reveals Strong Message He Sent to Week 1 Standout

Well now, that was a surprise. Not only did the Patriots go into Cincinnati and secure a win in the NFL debut game of coach Jerod Mayo, they did it by playing the exact style of football Mayo and his staff intended—using a suffocating defense and a grinding, run-based offense with new(ish) quarterback Jacoby Brissett making smart, veteran decisions.

There were many who deserved some credit after the upset win, but probably no one more than running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in the 16-10 win, a statement performance after a miserable 2023 in which Stevenson struggled with an ankle injury and missed the last five weeks of the season.

Though Stevenson had 98 yards in Week 11 last season, he had not topped 100 yards since December 18, 2022. In June, the Patriots gave Stevenson a four-year, $36 million contract, a reasonably good deal in today’s running back market.

Mayo said he had hoped to push Stevenson this season.

“I challenged Rhamondre in the spring,” Mayo told reporters after the game. “I said, ‘Look, you don’t get a lot of love, a lot of hype, but I’ve always believed that he was one of the best running backs in the league.’ When we signed him to the extension, no one was more happy than me, because I know what he’s capable of. He showed that today. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can run, break tackles, do all those things. He is a great player.”

Rhamondre Stevenson Had Strong Support From Jerod Mayo

The Patriots would do well to get a return to form from Stevenson, who was a bit of a forgotten asset in the mess of a season that 2023 turned out to be. Even with the passing game reduced to rubble and the offensive line in a shambles, Stevenson managed to average 4.0 yards per carry last season.

He had performances of 87, 88 and 98 yards in the three weeks preceding his injury in Week 12 last year. What’s especially exciting for Stevenson is that he has been a historically slow starter, averaging just 41.1 yards in the first four games of a season over the course of his career.

Stevenson has already blown that out of the water.

Mayo had been complimentary of Stevenson throughout the offseason, even as the new contract was being negotiated. Stevenson told NFL.com he appreciated that from his coach.

“It makes me feel good,” he said in June. “Just knowing I got my head coach behind me and all my teammates behind me, and it’s something that I agree with. It’s something that I’ve been working so hard for, so to see it come to fruition is great.”

Patriots Executed Game Plan

Mayo also gave some credit to the conditioning of his group, which appeared much more ready to compete in Week 1 than the Bengals on the other side. Of note was the performance of the offensive line, which not only opened holes for Stevenson, but also allowed just one sack of Brissett.

That allowed the Patriots to come through on the game plan, which was decidedly conservative but worked well against a Bengals team that committed two turnovers, to none for New England.

“You always come in with a plan,” Mayo said. “It was great. Everyone says, God laughs at plans. Mike Tyson said everyone has a plan until they get hit in the mouth. But, in the first half, we were averaging 6.1 yards per carry and able to control their defensive front. And defensively, we did a good job controlling them until the second half, there were a few runs but it started right there.”