Patriots Have ‘Been in Touch’ With Former $45 Million Pro Bowl Lineman: Report

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots could use some support on the offensive line.

New England has allowed 27 sacks so far this season, which is third-most in the NFL.

If the recent buzz from league insiders is to be believed, a move to reinforce the OL could be coming soon. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Pats “have been looking” for O-line help. Per Fowler, “they looked into Cam Robinson before the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings, and they’ve also been in touch with free agent offensive tackle D.J. Humphries.”

While Robinson is obviously a no-go, Humphries is an interesting and very attainable option.

He spent the past eight years with the Arizona Cardinals and saw a devastating end to his 2023 campaign when he suffered a torn ACL late in the season. Humphries has visited with other teams this season, including an October 22 visit with the New York Giants, so his recovery is likely complete, or very close to it.

Should New England Patriots Sign Former Arizona Cardinals OL D.J. Humphries for Help?

If Humphries is healthy and ready to contribute, he’d be a solid veteran option for New England.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound OL began his NFL career with the Cardinals in 2015 after being selected in the first round, 24th overall, out of the University of Florida.

After sitting out his rookie season, he took over the starting right tackle role in 2016, but by 2017, he had transitioned to left tackle, where his size and agility were a better fit. Although his early years were plagued with injuries, Humphries demonstrated resilience and development, gradually cementing himself as one of Arizona’s key offensive linemen.

He signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Cardinals in February of 2020, reflecting Arizona’s confidence in him.

In 2020, Humphries continued to play well, particularly in pass protection for quarterback Kyler Murray, allowing only 3 sacks in 695 pass block snaps. His consistency helped Murray thrive and gave stability to an offense that relied heavily on mobility and creativity. In 2021, Humphries made the Pro Bowl and was rated among the top left tackles in the NFL.

Throughout his career, Humphries has played both left and right tackle positions, offering the Pats some flexibility. His leadership qualities and experience could also provide mentorship to younger linemen on the roster.

Patriots Need to Protect Rookie QB Drake Maye

Adding offensive line depth is always a good thing in the NFL, but it’s of paramount importance for the Pats. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye took a hard hit Week 8, and suffered a concussion as a result. Adding smart and physical O-linemen is necessary to protect the young franchise QB is at the top of the team’s to-do list.

Humphries’ understanding of complex defensive schemes and ability to adapt to various defensive alignments would enhance the unit’s cohesion and performance. Given the Patriots’ emphasis on versatility and adaptability, Humphries’ skill set and veteran presence make him a fitting candidate to strengthen their offensive line.

Plus, the Pats are clearly open for business when it comes to trades this season.

“To me, the guys in there understand professional football and they understand this time of the year.” Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said on October 30. “I would say from our perspective as an organization, we’re always trying to get better, whether that’s to bring players in, or addition through subtraction. We have to both look in the short term and also in the long term.”