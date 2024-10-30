Patriots Sign ‘Top Candidate’ to Replace Josh Uche

Trading Josh Uche gave the New England Patriots a future draft pick, but the deal also left the team needing to replace a credible pass-rusher on the edge, a role former practice squad member Ochaun Mathis can assume after being signed to the active roster.

Mathis has been dubbed an “ascending second-year edge presence with length (6-5, 250), potential upside as rusher, who also plays on special teams,” by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The latter also named Mathis a “top candidate” to replace Uche.

Those words proved prophetic when the Patriots signed Mathis to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, October 29. The team’s official site detailed how Mathis, a sixth-round pick for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL draft, “was elevated to the active roster for three games in 2024.”

Moving quickly to permanently secure Mathis’ services after he’d used up his promotions from the practice squad shows the Patriots had a plan to replace Uche. One that might explain why the Pats took less than what they expected to get when they dealt Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ochaun Mathis Has Intriguing Traits

Mathis is credited with “Elite length at 6-5, 250 with 35 1/4-inch arms” by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Those physical attributes fit what the Patriots want from their edge defenders in a hybrid scheme that still operates with plenty of 3-4 principles.

The next step for the Patriots is to match Mathis’ core traits with improved technique. That’s already happening, according to Reiss, who revealed Mathis “has worked with skills-development coach Joe Kim on pass-rush technique.”

Developing Mathis’ ability to create pressure is how the Pats can replace situational pass-rusher Uche. His production tallied off before being traded, but Uche did log 11.5 sacks in 2022 and has recorded two quarterback takedowns this season.

Uche knows how to put heat on the pocket, but his value didn’t extend too far beyond getting on the field in obvious passing situations. It’s a different story for Mathis.

Josh Uche Replacement Has Value in Third Phase

One area where Mathis has already been making a difference is on special teams. The 25-year-old made a decisive block to help spring Marcus Jones for a lengthy punt return that ignited the Patriots’ comeback to beat the New York Jets 25-22 in Week 8.

Mathis (32) made the final key contribution, per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

JaMycal Hasty helped take out three coverage players on Marcus Jones' big return Jones made the first man miss, set up a Marcellas Dial block, exploited another crucial block from practice squadder Ochaun Mathis, and then juked two more players before being brought down https://t.co/COknj36ku0 pic.twitter.com/PLVVYSLlX6 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 28, 2024

Special teams had long been a strength for the Patriots, but first-year head coach Jerod Mayo has been looking for new playmakers on the unit this season. Mathis has answered the call, but now his greater contributions will need to come as part of a pass-rush rotation lacking an elite presence on the edge.

Versatile defensive end Keion White is the closest thing the Pats have to a truly disruptive rusher on the outside. Natural outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings is better suited to stuffing the run, so New England’s defense will miss Uche.

His absence can be mitigated if Mathis performs above expectations. If not, a defense already struggling to match the standards of last season is likely to be more vulnerable to surrendering big plays in clutch moments.