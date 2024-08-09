Giants Called Upon to Replace Disappointing Draft Pick After Preseason Opener

The New York Giants had a mostly positive effort during their preseason opener versus the Detroit Lions, winning 14-3. But there are still a couple of concerns on the offensive side.

For example, with quarterback Drew Lock in the game early on, the blocking unit struggled mightily and 2022 third rounder Joshua Ezeudu was at the heart of it once again.

“Early pass protection was not good,” New York Daily News beat reporter Pat Leonard recapped on August 9. Drew Lock held the ball too long at times, but he was getting thumped around in the pocket pretty consistently.”

“Josh Ezeudu at left tackle isn’t the solution,” Leonard concluded, and he wasn’t alone in this opinion. During the game on the evening of August 8, New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy called on Big Blue to replace Ezeudu before Week 1, urging: “If it wasn’t already clear, the Giants need to find a swing OT elsewhere if Evan Neal isn’t going to be healthy soon.”

The G-Men have operated with Ezeudu as their swing tackle most of the summer — although he has also taken some reps at left guard. Neither have worked all that swimmingly for the disappointing prospect, but most covering the team do feel the youngster has a better chance of salvaging his career inside.

Giants Reporters Have Not Forgotten About Tyre Phillips as Swing Tackle Option

When perusing different articles and 53-man projections around the NYG community, it’s increasingly apparent that the most popular swing tackle option is not on the current roster.

“I think there could be [offensive line] additions made when roster cuts are made, or perhaps when ex-Giants Tyre Phillips is ready to play,” Big Blue View beat writer Ed Valentine hinted on August 8. And a reunion with Phillips has been a common opinion among the fanbase too.

“Time to bring back Tyree Phillips,” a fan commented after Giants podcaster Bobby Skinner said that Ezeudu “should never practice at OT again” as one of his postgame takeaways against the Lions.

“Does Ezeudu even make the team if Neal comes back?” Another fan questioned on X on August 9. And a third asked: “Where is my man Tyre Phillips? Can someone get him on the horn?”

It appears the majority of Giants fans and media are ready for a change at swing tackle, not just Leonard and Dunleavy.

Giants Defense & Running Backs Steal the Show vs. Lions

After an offseason of major changes on the defensive side — with Shane Bowen replacing Wink Martindale as the coordinator — and in the running back room following the Saquon Barkley departure, it was somewhat fitting that those two units stole the show during the preseason opener.

There were several standouts on defense. Second-year linebacker Dyontae Johnson continued his rise, as did rookie defensive lineman Elijah Chatman. Edge rusher Boogie Basham also had a nice performance on August 8 and cornerback Tre Herndon snagged an interception despite fumbling the ball back into the hands of Detroit.

Still, it was Bowen’s unit as a whole that shined against the Lions. The physical nature of it, the cohesiveness, the more coverage-friendly scheme.

Bowen earns a gold star for his opening night. Of course, he probably won’t earn as much fanfare as the Giants running back room.

“Giants running backs Eric Gray, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Dante ‘Turbo’ Miller combined for 141 yards on just 21 carries, good for an impressive average of 6.7 yards per carry, while also contributing in the passing game,” Giants.com contributor Matt Citak relayed after the game.

Pro Football Focus dove deeper into the impressive RB performance, noting that “Gray averaged 12.25 yards per touch while accumulating over 50% of New York’s first-half offense while Tracy forced five missed tackles and picked up three first downs across five carries.”

Miller also averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his first live-game action since 2022.