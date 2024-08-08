Giants UDFA Predicted to Knock Veteran Addition off 53-Man Roster

The New York Giants signed veteran defensive lineman Jordan Phillips in early April to help offset the loss of A’Shawn Robinson in free agency.

Despite that, it’s a post-draft rookie addition that’s done the job at training camp so far according to Big Blue View beat reporter Ed Valentine. While projecting the 53-man roster on August 8, Valentine made an update on the defensive line.

“Maybe this change is with my heart and not my head, but I can’t ignore what I keep seeing when I watch practices,” the NYG media member reasoned. “I keep seeing Phillips, the veteran signed in the offseason, work with the third team. Meanwhile, I keep seeing [Elijah] Chatman, the 5-foot-11, 280-pound undrafted free agent, push offensive linemen backwards.”

“First-team, second-team, third-team. It hasn’t mattered,” Valentine went on. “Chatman has been holding his own, and has even managed a couple of sacks in recent practices.”

Similarly, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan also noted that Chatman is making an “unexpected push for a roster spot” on August 8.

Chatman signed as an undrafted prospect after impressing at rookie minicamp. He was ranked 58th on Bruce Feldman’s 2023 “freaks list” because of his strength, and he appeared in 60 collegiate outings over five seasons at SMU.

Valentine did add that he could see the Giants making a late signing on the defensive line if Phillips continues to fall down the depth chart and the coaching staff feels the UDFA isn’t ready for the Week 1 roster.

Giants Rookie Elijah Chatman Listed as a Player With ‘Most to Gain’ During Preseason Opener

On August 8, Duggan published an article highlighting 10 Giants players who have the “most to gain” during the preseason opener versus the Detroit Lions. To no surprise, Chatman was on the list.

“Chatman is a dark horse to earn a spot on the roster,” the beat reporter wrote. “Signed after a tryout at rookie minicamp, Chatman has received a surprising amount of first-team reps in camp.”

Duggan relayed that the rookie has “used his quickness to get in the backfield in practices,” but added that “the preseason is a huge opportunity for Chatman to make a push in the wide-open battle for a role behind veteran defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.”

It will also be interesting to see if Phillips, 2022 fifth-round selection D.J. Davidson, Timmy Horne or 2024 UDFA Casey Rogers make any strides in reversing their predicted fate. Valentine currently has the Giants cutting all four at the end of the preseason — keeping Chatman, 2023 seventh rounder Jordon Riley and former UDFA Ryder Anderson alongside Lawrence and Nunez-Roches.

Giants’ Ryder Anderson Could Take Over A’Shawn Robinson’s Starting Role in 2024

Chatman could end up being the player who takes Robinson’s roster spot, but Valentine pegged Anderson for the starting role.

Converted from edge rusher, the 6-foot-6 Anderson has developed inside the Giants system since 2022. After appearing in seven games as a rookie — and logging 2.0 sacks and 2 tackles for a loss — the 25-year-old spent the 2023 campaign on the practice squad.

Anderson has flashed at training camp with a few would-be sacks, but his emergence as a potential starter is somewhat unexpected. Having said that, the third DL starting job is also far from locked up.

Like Chatman and the rest of this unit, Anderson will likely have to prove his legitimacy during the preseason. His first test will come against the Lions on August 8.