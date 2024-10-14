The 10 NFL Players Most Likely to Be Traded at the Trade Deadline

With the playoff picture slowly beginning to take form and the newly established NFL trade deadline on November 5, 2024, it’s time to start discussing which players could be traded before then.

While some of the options are more obvious, some less-obvious players could become popular trade chips if their respective teams continue to crumble during October.

Let’s look at the 10 NFL players most likely to be traded before the trade deadline, starting with No. 10.

10. Cardinals S Budda Baker

Age : 28

: 28 Contract : 4 years $59 million $14.2 million base salary

:

This trade would only happen if the Arizona Cardinals feel they are out of playoff contention by early November. If that ends up being the case, then Baker, who is in the final year of his deal and is one of the better safeties in the NFL, is an enticing trade chip. His 2024 base salary would be difficult for most teams to fit into their books, but an extension could help lower his cap hit this season. The Cardinals might be able to fetch a late Day 2/early Day 3 draft pick for Baker in a trade.

READ NEXT: Commanders Can Solidify Defense With Budda Baker

9. Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Age : 27

: 27 Contract : 4 years $72 million $14.5 million base salary in 2024

:

This trade most likely won’t happen if the Jacksonville Jaguars rattle off several wins in October. But if they keep losing and their playoff hopes diminish, they should be sellers at the deadline. Kirk, who is predominantly a field-stretching slot receiver, is one of the team’s best offensive trade pieces, as he’s still young and is a very capable WR2. Any team interested in Kirk won’t love having to pay that type of salary to a slot WR. However, a reworked contract and the right system fit could work wonders for Kirk and whoever might trade for his services. On the flip side, Jacksonville could potentially use the draft capital they get in exchange for Kirk to draft another receiver next April that better fits their offensive needs.

8. Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins

Age : 32

: 32 Contract : 2 years $26 million $8.2 million base salary in 2024

:

At 32 years old and on a team that looks to be going nowhere, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hopkins shipped away from the Tennessee Titans midseason. He’s in the final year of his contract which gives any potential trade partner the flexibility to give Hopkins an extension to reduce his 2024 cap hit. He’s not the elite WR he once was, but he still has plenty of big plays left in him and could help a contender looking for a playmaking boundary receiver.

READ NEXT: Steelers Named Potential Suitor for DeAndre Hopkins

7. Steelers WR George Pickens

Age : 23

: 23 Contract : 4 years $6.7 million $1.3 million base salary

:

Pickens is working his way out of Pittsburgh with his lack of effort on and off the field. It’s the second year in a row that this has become a problem, but immaturity has been an issue with Pickens dating back to his time in the SEC. If he continues to have a me-first attitude when he is on the field, then head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan will have to make an example of him by removing him from the team. There will no doubt be a line of teams that would be interested in trading for Pickens, as he has shown to be a borderline elite playmaker when the ball is in his hands, character concerns aside.

6. Titans WR Treylon Burks

Age : 24

: 24 Contract : 4 years $14.3 million $2.6 million base salary in 2024

:

Burks, who was the 18th overall pick by the Titans in 2022, seems to be a lost cause in Tennessee. Head coach Brian Callahan can’t find a suitable role within the offense that brings production out of Burks, which is why he needs to go. A fresh start is necessary for Burks if he wants to become relevant in the NFL, so trading him sooner rather than later for a Day 3 draft pick makes a lot of sense for the Titans, who are one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

5. Panthers WR Adam Thielen

Age : 34

: 34 Contract : 3 years $25 million $4 million base salary in 2024

:

Among the players that could be a part of the potential fire sale in Carolina if the Panthers keep losing is Thielen, who is in his mid-30s but has a modest base salary in 2024. Carolina could trade Thielen to a team looking to add some extra firepower for an extended playoff run, and the Panthers could add some assets in exchange Thielen, who will likely be mulling retirement next offseason. It’s a win-win for all parties involved, including Thielen, an 11-year veteran who has zero Super Bowl rings.

4. Browns WR Amari Cooper

Age : 30

: 30 Contract : 5 years $100 million $941,111 base salary in 2024

:

All hope appears to be lost for the Cleveland Browns now that quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s best days are unquestionably behind him. It would make sense for Cleveland to plan for the future now that the Watson experiment has failed miserably by acquiring more assets before the deadline, which makes Cooper an intriguing trade piece. His base salary is very low and is in the final year of his deal, which gives a potential trade suitor plenty of financial flexibility when it comes to fitting Cooper into their books. Cooper is still one of the NFL’s best receivers and would fit well with a contender trying to add some extra juice before the trade deadline.

READ NEXT: Browns Predicted to Cut Ties With $100 Million Star in Blockbuster Trade

3. Panthers QB Bryce Young

Age : 23

: 23 Contract : 4 years $37.9 million $915,000 base salary in 2024

:

The Panthers have been adamant that they will not trade their former No. 1 overall pick despite what has been an overall failed experiment with Young in Carolina. But how can they not trade him considering how much better veteran backup Andy Dalton has looked compared to when Young was under center? If quarterback guru and head coach Dave Canales can’t get the most out of Young, then Young needs a fresh start elsewhere. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Young. He’s on this list because it seems like only a matter of time before Carolina changes its tune and decides to trade Young.

2. Jets EDGE Haason Reddick

Age : 30

: 30 Contract : 3 years $45 million $14.2 million base salary in 2024

:

The New York Jets traded for Reddick during the offseason under the assumption that they could work out a new deal with their new premier edge rusher. But they still haven’t agreed upon a new contract, and Reddick has been holding out as a result. Owner Woody Johnson has urged Reddick to end his holdout in the wake of the firing of head coach Robert Saleh but to no avail. If Reddick continues to hold out then the team will have no choice but to trade him away just months after acquiring his services.

READ NEXT: Haason Reddick Makes Abrupt Change, Jets Talking Multiyear Deal

1. Raiders WR Davante Adams

Age : 31

: 31 Contract : 5 years $140 million $16.8 million base salary in 2024

:

At this point, it would be a shock if Adams isn’t traded. With a dumpster fire currently taking place in Las Vegas, Adams has requested a trade, and multiple reports have revealed that Adams wants to play for either the New Orleans Saints or the Jets. Several other teams are also monitoring the situation in case a deal can’t get done with the two aforementioned teams. Adams is still an elite WR but his contract will make it challenging to trade him. The Las Vegas Raiders’ asking price coupled with how much of Adams’ 2024 base salary the Raiders are willing to take on in a trade will ultimately determine when Adams is shipped away.

READ NEXT: Major Twist in Raiders’ Davante Adams Trade Saga Leaked