Haason Reddick Makes Abrupt Change, Jets Talking Multiyear Deal

Another plot twist in the wild Haason Reddick saga with the New York Jets.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed on social media on Monday, October 14 that Reddick has hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha as his new agent representatives.

They have already spoken with the Jets and plan on attending the Week 6 Monday Night Football game tonight against the Buffalo Bills.

“We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come and our goal is to make that happen.”

New Agent Has Sparked New Optimism About a Contract Getting Done

The Jets originally traded for Reddick in a deal with the Philadephia Eagles back in late March. Everything was finalized as Reddick was being introduced on April 1.

Reddick was traded away because of his contract situation. He had one year remaining on a $45 million contract and was scheduled to make $14.25 million in 2024.

I say scheduled because Reddick has been fined $8 million and has lost $4.2 million in base salary lost from skipping the first five games of the season.

However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on Sunday, October 13 that earlier this season an end to the holdout was in sight. The Jets and Reddick’s former agency, CAA, were close to hammering out a “strong” one-year contract offer.

According to Rapoport that new deal would have paid back his fines, allowed him to make more than he was scheduled to make, and would have let him become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Reddick must report by Week 13 of the 2024 season or his contract would toll to 2025. That would mean we’d do this same song-and-dance all over again. However the new conversations from his agents spark optimism that we won’t reach that point.

Jets Defense Could Go to Another Level With Reddick Joining the Squad

The green and white defense has been really good through the first five weeks of the 2024 season.

They rank second in lowest total yards allowed (255.8), they rank top seven in points per game allowed (17), and they have the No. 1 pass defense in the league (allowing only 136.6 passing yards per game), per ESPN.

The Jets have 18 sacks on the season as a team which ranks fifth best in the NFL. It is worth noting that all of those other teams have played six games, the Jets have only played five because of Monday Night Football tonight.

If they had been able to put up those kinds of numbers without Reddick, just imagine what they could be doing with Reddick.

He is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and has had four straight double-digit sack seasons. The overall Jets defense would benefit from that addition.

However, the No. 1 guy who stands to benefit the most is Will McDonald. Through the first five games of the season, he has recorded six sacks. Adding a guy like Reddick to the other side of the defense would force the offense to make some business decisions. You can’t double-team both of them.

That should create favorable one-on-one matchups that the Jets defense can feast on and take this group to the next level.