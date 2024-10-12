Steelers Named Potential Suitor for 5-Time All-Pro WR

Death, taxes and wide receiver trade rumors. Those continue to be the biggest constants in the life of the average Pittsburgh Steelers fan in 2024.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has mentioned the Steelers as a possible landing spot for a few different wide receivers this season. That hasn’t changed.

On his latest NFL trade block, Knox named the Steelers a potential suitor for Tennessee Titans veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

“The Steelers, who aren’t getting quite enough from their passing attack, could be interested,” Knox wrote on October 9. “Pittsburgh is 3-2 on the season but is still averaging just 178 passing yards per game.” Hopkins has made either first or second-team All-Pro in five different seasons during his 12-year career. He made second-team All-Pro in 2015 when he recorded his first 100-catch season. Then from 2017-19, Hopkins made first-team All-Pro three consecutive campaigns. During that span, he averaged 105 receptions, 1,371.67 receiving yards and about 10 receiving touchdowns per year. In 2020, Hopkins made second-team All-Pro again. Why the Steelers Could Be Interested in DeAndre Hopkins

As Knox referenced, Pittsburgh’s passing game has struggled early this season. The Steelers will enter Week 6 with only five other teams averaging fewer passing yards per game.

Part of the reason for the lack of passing statistics could be the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson. In his place, Justin Fields has started behind center. While Fields has eliminated a lot of the big mistakes that plagued him during his first three NFL seasons, he’s averaging a career-low 10.4 yards per completion.

But as much as Fields could be to blame for the low passing output, so could the Steelers receivers.

The Steelers only have four pass catchers who have eclipsed the 100-yard mark through five games this season. Two of those four pass catchers are tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris.

Furthermore, George Pickens is the only Steelers wideout with more than 8 receptions. Every other Pittsburgh receiver besides Pickens is averaging 1.6 catches per game or fewer.

Pickens is also the team’s only pass catcher with at least 200 receiving yards through five games.

In the modern NFL, that’s putrid production. But it could have been expected with veterans such as Van Jefferson and Scott Miller entering the season as the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver.

Third-year receiver Calvin Austin III has shown flashes for Pittsburgh. But he only has 8 catches overall.

Simply put, the Steelers need more from their receivers to be a serious contender in the AFC. They aren’t likely to get much more from their current group of wideouts, so trading for a veteran such as Hopkins would be a wise choice.

Even at 32 years old, Hopkins will be an immediate upgrade for Pittsburgh.

Is DeAndre Hopkins the Right Fit for Steelers?

While Hopkins is an upgrade, the question is if even he will be enough to elevate the Steelers receiver room to the level it needs.

Hopkins was once a perennial All-Pro, but that was about half a decade ago. He hasn’t made the Pro Bowl or All-Pro team since 2020.

Injuries and a suspension cut into Hopkins’ production during 2021 and 2022. This season, he’s been on the field, but in four games, he’s only caught 10 passes.

There are concerns about the Steelers adding Hopkins, but during a season, there’s little chance of finding perfect solutions to fix a roster hole. But Hopkins is a high upside trade candidate that could be relatively cheap to acquire.

The 32-year-old is on an expiring contract with the Titans, who could be big sellers at the trade deadline. As a rental player, he shouldn’t cost much in a trade and won’t be a long-term commitment from a salary standpoint.

There should be little risk in acquiring Hopkins. The reward, though, could be a No. 2 receiver that takes attention away from Pickens in the Steelers offense.