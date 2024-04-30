Eagles to Host Former Top-10 NFL Draft Pick for Tryout

The Philadelphia Eagles have spent the offseason adding veteran wide receivers in hopes that a playmaker emerges as a third option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Jalen Hurts‘ supporting cast, and could be primed to add another.

During the Eagles’ upcoming rookie minicamp, former No. 9 overall pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, John Ross, will try out for a roster spot, according to Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network.

After spending the 2023 offseason program with the Kansas City Chiefs, Ross announced his retirement but is now attempting a comeback bid.

Ross, who set the NFL record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, running it in a blistering 4.22 seconds back in 2017, has never quite lived up to his draft positioning as injuries wreaked havoc on his career.

In 37 career games, spending his first four seasons with the Bengals before a one-year stint with the New York Giants in 2021, Ross has caught 62 passes, for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns, while posting a career 15.4 yards per reception average.

Despite game-breaking speed, Ross has missed 54 percent of his possible games, and his career never has quite been able to get on track.

Ross’ rookie season came to an end in Week 13, when he was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum. The following season, Ross missed three games due to a groin injury.

Eagles Searching for Answers at Wide Receiver

Former #Bengals and #Giants WR John Ross, whose 4.22 40-yard dash was the Combine record until Xavier Worthy broke it this year, will participate in the #Eagles’ rookie camp this week on a tryout basis, sources say. Ross had retired last year but is now exploring a comeback. pic.twitter.com/eGk7qyzemS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 28, 2024

Brown and Smith are among the most prolific receiver duos in football, but the Eagles’ receiving corps is very much an open question behind them.

In addition to working out the 28-year-old Ross, the Eagles signed veterans Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker during free agency, a year removed from the No. 3 receiver spot devolving into a bit of a revolving door that included veterans Quez Watkins, Julio Jones, Britain Covey, and Olamide Zaccheaus all struggling to find any tangible consistency throughout the season.

Ross’ most prolific season came back in 2019 when he caught 28 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

During rookie minicamp, Ross will be joined by Eagles’ draft picks Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson, who could also be vying for playing time in a crowded receiver room that figures to spend the spring and summer figuring out the best option in the slot.

Eagles Fired Up About Will Shipley Selection

Alongside fellow dual-threat running back Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley figures to play a vital role in the Eagles’ passing game, as a receiving option for Hurts out of the backfield.

Chosen by the Eagles with the No. 127 overall pick, in the fourth round, Shipley arrives in Philadelphia having logged 3,350 total yards from scrimmage and 33 touchdowns across three seasons at Clemson.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is opportunistic about how Shipley will fit Philadelphia’s scheme.

“We’re really excited about Will,” Sirianni told reporters during the team’s post-draft press conference. “He has ability to make guys miss in space, accelerate off of that, and then also be a threat out of the backfield and also being able to lineup.

“I think he’s very versatile in the things that he can do, not only can you hand him the football, you can throw him the football, he can line up all over the field. So, it’ll be fun working with a player like him.”

Much of the Eagles’ offseason, from signing Barkley to a $37.75 million contract, investing in a veteran depth chart at receiver, and selecting Shipley seems to be built around creating mismatches in space in the passing game. Shipley could play a vital role in that regard.