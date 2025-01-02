Steelers Floated as ‘Intriguing Match’ for $380 Million QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely find it difficult to keep both quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for the 2025 season. But Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggested that it’s possible the Steelers won’t want either of those signal callers to return. If that’s the case, Florio argued 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers could be an intriguing match for the Steelers.

Rodgers is signed with the New York Jets for the 2025 season. However, the Jets could potentially release Rodgers after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

“If/when Rodgers is released by the Jets, why wouldn’t the Steelers consider adding him?” Florio wrote on January 1. “Several years ago, Rodgers and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin exchanged playful glances. That made Rodgers a consideration for the Steelers when he left Green Bay.

“For a one-year experiment, the Steelers could do worse. Rodgers can still throw it, and his arm is going nowhere.”

Rodgers, who has made $380.7 million during his 19-year NFL career, is a 4-time league MVP. This season, he has posted 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while completing 63% of his passes for an average of 6.6 yards per attempt.

Why the Steelers Could Move on From Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

The Steelers have one game to change the narrative before the postseason. But entering Week 18, the team is limping toward the playoffs after three straight double-digit losses.

During those defeats, Wilson has thrown 3 touchdowns and committed 4 turnovers. He’s also taken 10 sacks while averaging only 6 yards per pass.

If Wilson doesn’t get the Steelers back on track to end this season, Florio sees a scenario where he doesn’t return to Pittsburgh.

“Much of it depends on what happens in the postseason. If the Steelers win a playoff game for the first time since the 2016 season, maybe Wilson returns,” Florio wrote. “If they once again go one and done, maybe Wilson will be one and done, too.

“And Rodgers could be in.”

Florio added that maybe the Steelers wouldn’t want a quarterback who “might be a pain in the butt.” But Florio implied that Rodgers could become a good solider in a better organization than the dysfunctional Jets.

The Steelers have winning records with both Wilson and Fields starting this season. But that might not matter much if the team extends its playoff losing streak.

Could the Steelers Target Aaron Rodgers?

If the Steelers don’t make a deep playoff run, then they should pursue potential upgrades behind center. But right now, it’s debatable whether Rodgers is an upgrade over Wilson or Fields.

Rodgers just turned 41 years old. He’s experienced the worst season of his career in 2024, leading the Jets to a 4-12 record in the first 17 weeks.

He missed nearly all of the 2023 season. But in 2022, Rodgers wasn’t the same MVP quarterback either. He posted 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the Green Bay Packers to an 8-9 record.

Rodgers is 13-21 over the last three seasons. His statistics have experienced a drop-off as well. The veteran signal caller has at least 10 interceptions in his past two full seasons as a starter.

Before that, Rodgers went 11 straight years without throwing more than 8 picks in any season.

Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. He led the NFL with 48 touchdowns while tossing only 5 interceptions in 2020. Rodgers also won the MVP award in 2011 and 2014.

Against the Steelers after the 2010 season, Rodgers captured the Super Bowl MVP award.

But Rodgers’ play has been in decline for years. Even as a one-year experiment, it’s not guaranteed Rodgers will offer better quarterback play than what the Steelers had in 2024.

Rodgers acknowledged to reporters on January 1 that Week 18 could be his final game in the NFL. But he seemed to suggest he wants to play in 2025.

“I’m trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it’s been a long career,” Rodgers told reporters, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to be a part of, what I’ve been able to accomplish, and I’m also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”