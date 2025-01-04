AFC Foe Has ‘Discussed Interest’ in Steelers’ Arthur Smith for Head Coach: Report

Arthur Smith has received mixed reviews in his first season as Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator. But he still could interview for head coaching interviews in January.

The New York Jets appear to be one of the teams that could interview Smith for their head coach opening. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on January 4 that the Jets “have internally discussed” their interest in Smith.

Smith served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021-23. In three seasons, he posted a 21-30 record. Smith led the Falcons to a 7-10 mark in all three of his campaigns as head coach.

Smith is in his third season as an NFL offensive coordinator. Before coaching the Falcons, Smith was the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator from 2019-20.

The Jets are set to hire a new head coach this offseason. After a 2-3 start to the 2024 season, New York fired head coach Robert Saleh on October 8.

Under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets have gone 2-9.

Jets May Interview Steelers OC Arthur Smith for Head Coach Opening

Since they fired their head coach in October and have played very poorly under their interim head coach, there have already been public discussions about who will be the next Jets head coach. Several candidates have emerged, including former Jets head man Rex Ryan.

Smith appears to be among the candidates. He is only finishing his first season as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. But Smith already has head coaching experience from the Falcons.

Smith faced severe criticism at the end of his Falcons tenure. He has also been under scrutiny at times this season, especially lately with the Steelers’ current 3-game losing streak.

But Smith will be an attractive coach to any organization that wants to establish a strong rushing offense. Smith’s offenses in Atlanta were third in rushing during 2022 and ninth last season.

This season, the Steelers are 10th in rushing yards per game with one week remaining.

Smith’s offenses in Tennessee were also dominant on the ground. The Titans were top 3 in rushing yards, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns in both 2019 and 2020 with Smith as offensive coordinator.

It’s important to note, though, that Derrick Henry had a lot to do with those strong statistical finishes in Tennessee.

Smith was unable to develop quarterback Desmond Ridder into a reliable starter with the Falcons. But Smith revitalized Ryan Tannehill’s career in Tennessee.

This season, both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have posted winning records with Smith as their offensive coordinator.