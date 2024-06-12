Arthur Smith’s Opportunity With the Steelers Came While He was Trying to Escape Football

In the weeks after the Atlanta Falcons fired him, former head coach Arthur Smith knew he needed to get away.

“Obviously, things don’t go the way you want. Thankful I had people call right away, and had interest,” Smith said June 11, via the team’s YouTube channel. “I got far away. I promised my wife. We got out of the country.”

Smith and his wife were on a trip to Dubai and the Maldives. He planned to jump back into the job search when they returned to the United States.

Instead, the right opportunity came calling during Smith’s trip.

“Mike (Tomlin) called me,” he said. “I was literally half way around the world, and I said, ‘hell yeah, I’m interested.'”

However, Smith knew better than to cut his vacation short to interview for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator job. He flew to Pittsburgh the day after his trip ended.

“I didn’t want to get divorced.”

Smith Lured to Pittsburgh by Chance to Work With Mike Tomlin

Though Smith said he had a few opportunities brewing for the 2024 season, the chance to work in the Steelers organization and with Tomlin made the offensive coordinator job the right fit.

“There’s so many guys, players and coaches that swear by this place,” Smith said. “When Mike called me, you talk about just funny how timing of life works. I wanted him to know I was interested, and I wanted this job and to work for Mike.”

Smith joins an offense that is, in many ways, starting from scratch. Along with his hiring, the team completely revamped their quarterback room in the offseason and traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson, their top target for the last 5 seasons.

Tomlin isn’t concerned with the work ahead as the team implements a new offensive approach.

“We all have the same amount of time in terms of preparedness,” Tomlin said on June 11, via the team’s YouTube channel. “The Atlanta Falcons are new in totality, and with how the league structures this prep, it’s fair for all parties involved. We’re not worried about the challenges or our lack of collective experience. We’re just trying to make sure that we have good days and understand that we’ll get a relative opportunity in those regards.”

Smith Downplays Any Quarterback Controversy

Tomlin and Smith appear to be on the same page with the team’s quarterback situation headed into the 2024 season.

Asked if he views it as a quarterback competition, Smith said Russell Wilson is in the “pole position” for the starting job. Tomlin used the same phrase on March 25 during league meetings in Orlando.

“We get to Latrobe and I’m sure things will heat up,” Smith said. “Both those guys knew that, however they were acquired, when they got here. I think it’s been pretty transparent. I know Mike has said that on the record, as well.”

Reaction in the Steelers’ locker room to Smith’s offense has been positive so far.

During the team’s minicamp on June 11, Wilson said his relationship with Smith continues to grow.

“I think the best thing about our relationship is his knowledge of the game and how we communicate,” Wilson said, via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think that part is always key. All of the stuff that we have in and the plethora of stuff that we’re working on is really, really great, how far along we are already.”