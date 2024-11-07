Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Takes Shot at Bengals DB For Mocking Commanders

Veteran Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers made it clear on the latest episode of the “Not Just Football Podcast” that he wasn’t going to give the Washington Commanders any bulletin board material this week. Heyward was so emphatic about that, he criticized an upcoming opponent for doing that to the Commanders in September.

Before facing Washington in Week 3, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt referred to the Commanders as having a “nice college offense.”

Taylor-Britt explained after the Commanders beat the Bengals 38-33 that he didn’t “mean anything malicious out of the comment” and said that it was “made bigger than what it was.”

On November 7, Heyward called those comments from Taylor-Britt “stupid.”

“I would never say something stupid [expletive] like that,” Heyward said. “But man, I think when you look at them, like you respect that offense, man.”

Heyward responded with that answer after his co-host, Hayden Walsh, jokingly referred to Washington as having a college offense, which was an obvious reference to Taylor-Britt’s comments. Walsh laughed at his own question and Heyward’s answer.

Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Raves About Commanders Offense

It’s easy to see how Taylor-Britt fell into the trap of calling Washington a “college offense.” The Commanders are starting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They also have play-caller Kliff Kingsbury, who had most of his coaching success at Texas Tech.

When the Bengals faced the Commanders, Washington also only had a couple weeks of success.

But it’s now the first week of November, and the Commanders are sitting in first place of the NFC East. They lead the division in large part because they are third in the NFL in offensive yards per game and points per contest.

“You respect what they’re doing. Zach Ertz is playing big,” Heyward said on his podcast. “They got pieces that man, you gotta respect who you’re playing.

“Calling ’em a college offense, I think that’s not doing your homework.

“Someone said it and you ran with it, but man, college offense or not, they’re taking care of the ball, and they’re scoring touchdowns.”

To his point, the Commanders have the fewest giveaways in the league with only 3. That’s an astonishing mark with a rookie quarterback.

Heyward also referenced that Washington has only punted 13 times in nine games.

Steelers Defense to be Tested in Week 10

Both the Commanders and Steelers will enter November 10 with three-game winning streaks. That’s not the only intriguing storyline.

Even with the relatively inexperienced Daniels, the Washington offense could be the most difficult test the Steelers defense has faced through 10 weeks. The same could also be true from the other perspective.

The Steelers are tied for third in the league in takeaways. They are also second in points allowed and ninth in yards yielded per game.

At 35 years old, Heyward is playing some of the best football of his career. Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the entire league this season based on their player grading system.

Heyward only has 3 sacks with 33 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss. But he already has 12 quarterback hits, and with him returning to form, the Steelers are fourth in rushing yards allowed per game.

The Steelers-Commanders showdown should be one of the top matchups of Week 10. It just won’t be that because of any pre-game trash talk, if Heyward can help it.