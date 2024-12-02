Steelers’ T.J. Watt Sounds Off on Cameron Heyward After Big Week 13 vs. Bengals

After a couple subpar performances, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt had a bounce back performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. But he wasn’t the only Steelers All-Pro defender delivering an All-Pro performance in Week 13. Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward registered a sack, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 2 tackles for loss in the 44-38 victory for Pittsburgh.

After the game, Watt raved about the latest stellar performance from his fellow defensive captain.

“He’s an old dude that’s playing some really good football. Very stout,” Watt told reporters. “I know he wants to be out there every snap, but he’s making every single snap that he’s in there count. A guy that is a true leader, a true Steelers, a one helmet guy.

“He goes out there each and every week and shows why he’s one of the best in the world.”

Week 13 was the second time in the last four games that Heyward recorded a sack, tackle for loss and pass defense. Last season, he didn’t have any games with all three.

Cameron Heyward Makes Impactful Plays vs. Bengals

Watt made perhaps the biggest play of the afternoon for the Steelers defense. With the game tied at 21, Watt changed the tide of the first half with a sack fumble on first-and-10 at the Steelers 33-yard line.

But Heyward made several impactful plays of his own versus the Bengals.

In the first half, Heyward tackled running back Chase Brown for a 2-yard loss on first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. He also sacked quarterback Joe Burrow about midway through the third quarter to set up third-and-long.

Then in the fourth quarter, Heyward tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage that led to a Donte Jackson interception.

With the tip, Heyward now has recorded a pass defense in six consecutive games. This season, he has 8 pass defenses, which is only one short of his career best with five contests left.

Heyward is tied with Jackson for the most pass defenses by a Steelers defender this season.

Heyward Playing Best Football of His Career?

After beating the Bengals, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche told Heyward that some pundits have argued that the Steelers defensive lineman is playing the best football of his career. Heyward didn’t necessarily disagree.

“I hope so. It comes down to the work that you put in during the offseason,” Heyward told Wyche, via the NFL RedZone channel. “Staying on top of your body but also taking a lot of film time. I can’t say enough about the guys putting me in the right position.”

In addition to closing in on a career best in pass defenses, Heyward also has 6 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in 12 games this season. It’s unlikely he reaches a new career high in any of those three categories, but he’s on pace for 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits in 2024.

The last time Heyward finished a season with similar totals — 9 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits in 2019 — he made first-team All-Pro.

Coming into Week 13, the Pro Football Focus player grades had Heyward rated the second-best Steelers defender this season behind only Watt.

Among all defensive lineman, Heyward had the best PFF player grade entering December 1.