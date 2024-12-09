Steelers Urged to Target $80 Million WR

Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department argued on December 9 that the Pittsburgh Steelers should target wide receiver Keenan Allen in free agency next offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers never did make a big splash at wide receiver during the 2024 offseason. But the Steelers are 10-3, and after their most recent victory against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin stressed how much confidence he and the coaching staff have in their wideouts.

But that doesn’t mean they won’t aim to make a splash in free agency at receiver next offseason. On December 9, Bleacher Report argued the Steelers should sign veteran wideout Keenan Allen.

“Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and even Mike Williams have all chipped in to give the Steelers the production of a good No. 2 wide receiver to pair with Pickens. Still, it would be good for the team to bring in more talent to the receiving corps,” wrote Bleacher Report’s staff.

“Keenan Allen has not put up big numbers for the Bears this season, but he’s still a fairly reliable veteran. It would be worth a shot to see what he has left to offer an offense next season and if he can bounce back in a more functional offense next year.”

Allen has 47 catches for 471 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns this season. But just last year, he made his sixth Pro Bowl while mostly catching passes from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

He finished the 2023 campaign with 108 receptions, 1,243 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

Allen will be a free agent next spring. He signed a 4-year, $80.1 million contract extension with the Chargers early in the 2020 NFL season.

How Keenan Allen Could Fit With the Steelers

The Steelers nearly acquired Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on September 8 that a Steelers deal for Aiyuk fell through at the last moment.

Landing Aiyuk would have given Pittsburgh a pair of big-play receivers. George Pickens led the NFL in yards per reception last year.

Allen wouldn’t offer the same upside as Aiyuk, particularly at his age. Allen will turn 33 in April. But he could be an even better complement to Pickens.

Allen has been a possession receiver throughout his NFL career, averaging only 11.6 yards per catch but 6.3 receptions per game. He’s eclipsed the 100-catch mark in five seasons during his career.

That kind of chain mover paired with Pickens’ deep-threat ability would give the Steelers passing attack another dimension.

In 12 NFL seasons, Allen has posted 951 catches with 64 touchdowns. He surpassed 11,000 career receiving yards in Week 14.

Allen Expresses Interest in Returning to Bears

The veteran receiver is an intriguing possibility for the Steelers. But Bleacher Report predicting Pittsburgh to express interest in signing Allen assumes that the wideout will reach free agency.

Allen conveyed on December 8 that he’d prefer that not to happen.

“Yeah,” Allen responded to a question about whether he wants to come back to the Bears in 2025. “Absolutely.”

Money, though, could determine whether Allen returns to Chicago. Spotrac projected the veteran receiver to possess a market value of about $33.1 million on his next contract. That would give Allen an average annual salary of $16.6 million.

That’s expensive based on Allen’s production this season. But the Bears have the salary cap space for Allen. Spotrac estimated Chicago is roughly $82.2 million under the salary cap for 2025.

The Steelers have an estimated $57.2 million in cap space for next season. However, they will have to sign a quarterback before targeting any free agents.