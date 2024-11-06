Steelers Bring Back TE for 3rd Time This Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy at the NFL trade deadline. In the 24 hours since, they’ve remained busy, making additions to their practice squad.

On November 6, the Steelers announced signing tight end Matt Sokol. He will join the team’s practice squad, along with defensive tackle Domenique Davis.

This is the third time the Steelers are signing Sokol this year. The team first added Sokol to their roster prior to the preseason on July 30. The Steelers released him on roster cutdown day.

Sokol returned, signing with the Steelers practice squad on September 18. The team released him again less than a week later.

November 6 marked the first time Davis signed with the Steelers. Davis had previously spent his entire NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers Sign TE Matt Sokol Again

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Sokol has spent time with five different organizations, including Pittsburgh.

He began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Los Angeles Chargers. Sokol didn’t make the team at the end of the preseason but spent the early part of his rookie year on the Chargers practice squad.

He finished his rookie season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Sokol then started the 2020 campaign with the Detroit Lions. However, he returned to the Chargers to make his NFL debut on December 27, 2020.

In two games with the Chargers that season, Sokol played 15 offensive snaps and 20 snaps on special teams.

His next opportunity to play in an NFL regular season game came with the New England Patriots in 2022. He dressed for three contests in New England during both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Over those two seasons, the Patriots waived Sokol numerous times. But technically, he only had one stint with New England because he never signed with another team in between his releases.

It’s been a similar story for Sokol with the Steelers. Pittsburgh is the only organization who has signed him since July. Although he’s back with the team for a third time, he’s technically had one stint with Pittsburgh.

During his three years in the NFL, Sokol has experienced two stints with the Chargers, Jaguars and Lions.

Sokol has not recorded a target or tackle in 8 NFL regular season games. He started one contest for the Patriots in 2023.

Steelers Add Sokol With Domenique Davis

Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders reported on November 5 that the Steelers were adding Davis to their practice squad. The team made that signing official when it also announced it was bringing back Sokol.

Davis played two games for the Bengals during the 2022 season. He posted 3 combined tackles while playing 38 defensive snaps and 3 snaps on special teams.

The Bengals signed Davis as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Cincinnati cut him at the end of the preseason but then signed Davis to the team’s practice squad.

He played as a practice squad elevation during the 2022 season. This year, the Bengals elevated Davis from the practice squad on September 23, but he didn’t appear in Week 3.

The Bengals waived Davis on October 22.

Sokol is the only tight end the Steelers currently have on their practice squad. At defensive tackle, Davis is joining Breiden Fehoko and Jacob Slade on the squad.