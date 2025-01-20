Hi, Subscriber

Steelers’ Patrick Queen Takes Dig at Ravens After Playoff Loss to Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen took a shot at Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith after the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills on January 19.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at home after their wild card weekend loss. But with the Baltimore Ravens defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, both AFC North teams are now at home.

Perhaps they could vacation together. That’s what Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen appeared to jokingly suggest as he took a shot at former teammate and Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith after Baltimore lost to Buffalo.

“Aww yeah Ro I saved the jet for ya,” tweeted Queen.

Queen’s tweet was in response to what Smith told reporters after the Ravens knocked the Steelers out of the playoffs on January 11.

“I remember my guy PQ saying that the last time we played them it was a hat and t-shirt [game]. I guess he gets the t-shirt he got on and he’ll be in what, Cabo or somewhere?” Smith said.

Ravens Lose Another Close Playoff Game

Queen and the Steelers weren’t close to competing with the Ravens in the AFC wild card round. Baltimore jumped out to a 3-touchdown lead and cruised to a 28-14 victory.

If there’s any consolation for the Ravens losing in the division round, they were very close to winning on the road. Smith and the Ravens, though, likely don’t care how close they were following another heartbreaking playoff defeat.

After initially taking an early lead versus the Bills, the Ravens played from behind for the final two and a half quarters. Baltimore had an opportunity to tie the game twice in the second half with two separate 2-point conversions. But both attempts failed.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dropped the second 2-point try, resulting in the Bills holding on to win 27-25.

Had Andrews secured the catch on the 2-point conversion, the score would have been tied 27-27 with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter. Baltimore also could have kicked two extra points instead of trying the pair of 2-point attempts in the second half. Two successful extra points also would have tied the game.

It was Baltimore’s second playoff loss to the Bills in the last five years. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is now 3-5 in his postseason career.

Patrick Queen Switched Sides in Bitter AFC North Rivalry

Smith added after the Ravens defeated the Steelers that he still has “much love” for Patrick Queen. But based on Queen’s X (formerly Twitter) response to Baltimore’s loss, the Steelers linebacker may not have taken kindly to Smith’s jest after wild card weekend.

Queen signed a 3-year, $41 million contract to join the Steelers last offseason. The deal was the biggest for a free agent in Steelers history.

During his first year with the Steelers, Queen was a lightning rod for fueling the Pittsburgh-Baltimore rivalry. The linebacker also didn’t just ignite the football rivalry between the two cities.

In June 2024, Queen said Pittsburgh had better food than Baltimore because he likes “meat and stuff” as opposed to seafood. That was after the linebacker claimed the Steelers have a “better atmosphere” for him.

In his first Steelers season, Queen posted 129 combined tackles, including six tackles for loss. He also had seven pass defenses, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro during his final season with the Ravens during 2023. Queen didn’t receive any post-season accolades for his 2024 campaign.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

