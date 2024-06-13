Rookie Payton Wilson Speaks Out on Playing for Steelers: ‘Football Heaven’

Western Pennsylvania fans consider the Pittsburgh Steelers one of the top NFL organizations. It doesn’t sound like rookie linebacker Payton Wilson would disagree.

Although Wilson didn’t address where the Steelers rank in terms of NFL franchise prestige, he told reporters the organization’s veteran players left him in awe early this offseason.

“Ball is ball, but seeing how Minkah [Fitzpatrick] prepares and how he does prehab and rehab. How they’re prepping their body. How they’re watching film. I was like a kid in a candy shop, man,” Wilson said to the media on June 12. “I’m in football heaven here in Pittsburgh, so just continuing to pick up every single piece of knowledge I possibly can.”

The knowledge Wilson can accumulate this summer could be key for the Steelers in 2024. Veteran inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts are projected to start. But Wilson could be the No. 3 linebacker in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense to begin the season.

Rookie LB Payton Wilson Learning From Steelers Veterans

Wilson referenced the work habits of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick first. But when a reported asked the rookie which Steelers veterans he is talking to most, he answered fellow linebackers Roberts and Queen.

Those two veterans have a combined 12 years of NFL experience they can pass on to Wilson. The rookie added that their different styles of play also helps him get a full spectrum of how to play linebacker at the next level.

Those little details is one of Wilson’s biggest focuses. He told reporters on June 12 that the little details are the bigger difference between college and the NFL.

“Every single play, every single rep, you can’t really waste them,” Wilson said. “Because at the end of the day, someone on the other side will beat you.

“In college, you can slack off a little bit, maybe you’re just so skilled that you can cover up for it. But out here, if you aren’t using the correct fundamentals, not knowing what you’re doing, that OC or that player you are going against is going to pick you out.”

Wilson, Steelers Rookies Have Super Bowl in Mind

While Wilson has those details in mind every day, he also already knows the expectation in Pittsburgh each year is to win the Super Bowl.

Wilson told reporters that all of his fellow rookies already understand that expectation. That means they all will do what it takes to help the team win.

“My mentality and all of our rookie mentalities is just, whatever role we’re asked to do, whether that’s be a starter, whether that’s be a forward core special teams guy. Whatever we can to help win a Super Bowl,” Wilson said. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why they brought us on, and whatever role we’re presented with, we’re just going to hit it head on.”

Early in the season, Wilson could be asked to play a significant role on Pittsburgh’s defense. The Steelers have more inside linebacker depth than they did a year ago, but it’s unclear if veteran Cole Holcomb will be ready for the beginning of the season.

Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury on November 2 last year. Through the spring, he has only performed individual drills.

Behind their projected top four inside linebackers, the Steelers also have Mark Robinson and Tyler Murray on the 90-man roster depth chart.