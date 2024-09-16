Steelers’ Justin Fields Defends Russell Wilson After Beating Broncos

Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t receive the opportunity to face his former team, the Denver Broncos, during Week 2. He sat out a second straight game because of a calf injury.

But his replacement, quarterback Justin Fields, suggested to reporters after the Steelers defeated the Broncos 13-6 on September 15 that the motivation to beat Denver for personal reasons was still there.

“I think we all know [Wilson] kind of got done dirty last year. I know he wished he could have played today in this game. But it’s awesome, getting that win for him,” Fields told reporters. “He got a petty game ball. It’s great getting a dub for us for sure.”

Fields explained that all three former Broncos players on the Steelers roster received a “petty” game ball. That included Wilson, punter Corliss Waitman and practice squad wide receiver Brandon Johnson.

Without Wilson, the Steelers offense struggled in the second half against the Broncos. But Fields threw his first touchdown pass of the season in the second quarter, and the Steelers defense forced 2 second-half takeaways.

Pittsburgh’s victory was its first on the road against the Broncos since 2009. The Steelers also improved to 2-0 for the first time in four years.

Justin Fields Called Beating Broncos for Russell Wilson ‘Awesome’

The Steelers opened their 2024 schedule with a pair of road matchups. But they were also two “revenge” games.

First, the Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 18-10 in Week 1. New Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was Atlanta’s previous head coach. After three seasons, the Falcons fired Smith following the end of the 2023-24 season.

Week 2 brought the Steelers to Denver, where they had won just two of their last eight contests. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also entered the game 0-3 versus Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

But in the coaches’ first matchup since Payton joined the Broncos, Tomlin’s defensive game plan left Denver’s offense stymied most of the afternoon. The Broncos posted 295 yards, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw 2 interceptions.

Despite not playing, the victory was extra sweet for Wilson because of how his tenure with the Broncos ended. Denver traded multiple first-round picks and players for Wilson ahead of the 2022 season, but after he led the Broncos to a 11-19 record over nearly two seasons, Payton benched Wilson following Week 16 last year.

The Broncos then released Wilson this past offseason and are paying him $39 million to play for the Steelers in 2024.

Steelers Improve to 2-0

The Steelers received criticism for winning ugly with six field goals against the Falcons. Although they won again in Week 2, the criticism could get louder after the offense recorded under 100 yards during the second half versus the Broncos.

Through two games, Fields has completed 30 of 43 passes for 273 yards. The good news is he hasn’t turned the ball over, but he’s also thrown only 1 touchdown.

Fields has also rushed for 84 yards in Pittsburgh’s first two games.

Although Fields presented a united front while defending Wilson on September 15, the fact of the matter is Fields is trying to win the starting quarterback job away from the veteran signal caller. Tomlin named Wilson the team’s starter behind center following the preseason, but Wilson has missed the first two games because of his calf injury.

If Wilson isn’t healthy again in Week 3, Tomlin will have no choice but to start Fields again. But if Wilson is ready to go, then the Steelers head coach will seemingly have a difficult choice to make at quarterback.

The Steelers will host the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener on September 22.