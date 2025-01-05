Mike Tomlin Addresses Justin Fields as Calls Mount for Russell Wilson Benching

For the first half of 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers went through a quarterback controversy with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But Wilson won six of his first seven starts, including each of his first four games, seemingly ending the controversy.

With Wilson losing four straight to end the regular season, though, the quarterback controversy has returned on social media.

It’s back in the press room too.

After the 19-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor asked Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin if he considered replacing Wilson with Fields. Tomlin said he didn’t but offered a longer explanation than he typically gives to potentially controversial postgame topics.

“Not really, no. Because our failures were collective,” Tomlin responded. “I just think, at this juncture, the most prudent thing for us to do is to stick with those who were on the field and work through it.”

The Steelers offense had one of his worst performances of the season versus the Bengals, who entered Week 18 ranked 24th in passing yards allowed. Wilson completed 17 of 31 passes for 148 yards with 1 touchdown. He didn’t throw an interception but took 4 sacks.

The Bengals held the Steelers offense to under 120 yards in both halves.

Could the Steelers Replace Russell Wilson With Justin Fields in the Postseason?

The Steelers turned in a slow start in Week 18, which has become more than customary in recent years under Tomlin. The Bengals scored a touchdown on their first drive while the Steelers offense went 3-and-out on its first possession.

At the end of the first quarter, the Steelers trailed 10-0.

The defense adjusted, not giving up another touchdown after the first possession. But that wasn’t enough for Wilson to erase the deficit.

The Steelers went the entire 2024 season without scoring a touchdown on their opening possession. In eight of their 17 games, the offense went 3-and-out on its first drive.

Of course, Fields started six of those games. But Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wondered if the Steelers offense starts slowly in the playoffs whether they could make a quarterback change.

Other X (formerly Twitter) users called for the Steelers to make a quarterback change before the game. At the very least, Steelers fans on X want to see the Fields package.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith deployed Fields in a reserve role multiple times in November. But Fields hasn’t received a snap over the past three games.

Fields went through an abdominal injury during that stretch. But Fields fully practiced ahead of Week 18 and didn’t carry an injury designation against the Bengals.

Has QB Russell Wilson Regressed for Steelers?

Off four straight losses, Wilson regressing is the popular opinion. He didn’t play well in any of the team’s four losses to end the regular season.

But deeper analysis is more complicated.

Wide receiver George Pickens dropped three passes in Week 18. Tight end Pat Freiermuth had a great night overall but also dropped a pass on fourth-and-12 at the end of the game. Freiermuth would have gained the first down if he held onto the ball.

All four of those passes were strong, accurate throws from Wilson. Had those attempts been completions, the Steelers could have won. At the very least, Wilson’s stat line would have looked much better, and the team’s quarterback conversation could be different entering the playoffs.

During the team’s 4-game losing streak, Wilson completed 61.8% of his passes for an average of 5.7 yards per attempt. He also had 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Wilson had a 68.8% completion percentage, 8.2 yards per attempt average, 6 touchdowns and 2 interception in the prior four games.

That suggests regression. But Wilson only completed 50% of his passes in the victory against the Washington Commanders during Week 11. He also averaged 5.7 yards per pass during a win versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

Since the middle of December, those kinds of statistics haven’t been enough for the Steelers to win.

Wilson’s strength is the deep ball, which is going to lead to a low completion percentage and an inconsistent yards per attempt average. When he’s completing his signature “moon ball,” he will have a very efficient yards per attempt average.

But if he can’t connect on those deep throws in the postseason, Wilson will likely struggle to move the Steelers offense as he did in Week 18.